Step inside Heineken House

The Ultimate Experience where Culture and Creativity Collide

Heineken® exists to spark connections beyond barriers. And it’s time to tear down barriers and the walls between the ordinary and the extraordinary. Heineken® House is about to bring you *the* event of 2025 - an immersive experience where music, fashion, art, and you collide in a cultural explosion. This is more than an event - it’s an invitation. An invitation to Step Inside.

Welcome to Heineken® House – where culture and creativity come together to create an unforgettable experience.

Heineken® House is a gateway to connect and social. It is a space where culture thrives, where the freshest talents in music, fashion, and art make their mark, and where your imagination can run wild. Whether you’re jamming the freshest beats or rocking the dopest fits - there’s no better place to be.

Heineken® House will bring together an electrifying mix of music maestros, who will be announced over the coming weeks, including:

Dee Koala – Multiple award-winning artist, Dee Koala has collaborated with major South African artists like Busiswa, Riky Rick, and Sho Madjozi. Her 2019 debut album won the Best Female Award at the 2020 South African Hip Hop Awards. She also co-founded the annual 4 The Khaltsha music and art festival and is listed among the 100 Most Influential People In South Africa's Urban Culture category.

There will be artistic visionaries galore, including:

Heineken® House also showcases collaborations with local fashion brands Rosey & Vittori and DENIMBYDOME to bring an extra edge of creativity and style:

From emerging talent to established icons, we’ve got incredible surprises in store, including a huge surprise artist. Look out for these announcements on Heineken® House website - big names will be dropping, and you won’t want to miss a beat!

Tickets for this exclusive experience won’t be sold. Instead, keep an eye on our social channels and in-store opportunities to secure yours. So, here’s the invite: Step inside to discover a Fresher World and celebrate good times.

