Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OnPoint PRIrvine PartnersCity Lodge HotelLGBizcommunity.comJNPRThirst Bar ServicesMiWayThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

  • Customer Service Representative Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Trevor Noah returns to South Africa!

    26 Sep 2022
    It's official, Trevor Noah is returning to South Africa for a Spring tour in 2023.
    Image supplied: Trevor Noah is returning for a tour in South Africa
    Image supplied: Trevor Noah is returning for a tour in South Africa

    Noah will be performing 12 dates as part of ‘Savanna Presents Trevor Noah Live in South Africa’ between August and September 2023.

    “I’ve been away from Mzansi stages for too long and so much has happened - I’m excited to be back in front of a home crowd,” he says.

    Image supplied: South African comedian Riaad Moosa
    Mixing magic and comedy with Riaad Moosa

    By 20 Sep 2022

    Noah is relishing being back on the road after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus. He is currently combining his TV hosting duties at The Daily Show with live tour dates in North America, dazzling comedy lovers with his signature blend of honest personal reflection, biting satire and observational humour.

    “We believe comedy is a human right, and that South Africans’ superpower is our ability to laugh in the face of challenges. Our purpose as a brand is to uplift and unite our nation through humour. We have a crisp, witty perspective on daily life, societal norms, culture and traditions in SA,” says Eugene Lenford, marketing manager at Savanna Cider.

    “For the last two decades and over the course of the global pandemic, we made it our mission to support and uplift the comedy industry. We knew that bringing Trevor back home would show just how far we are willing to go for this industry and, naturally, our community. Siyavanna South Africa, we see you,” Lenford continues.

    Image by Eric Ryan Anderson: Sting is coming to South Africa in 2023
    Get ready for Sting's arrival in South Africa

    1 Sep 2022

    Tickets for ‘Savanna Presents Trevor Noah Live in South Africa’ are available here from 9am on 27 September 2022.

    Confirmed dates include:

    • GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World, Cape Town: 31 August 2023 - 3 September 2023
    • Durban International Convention Centre: 7 September 2023 - 10 September 2023
    • SunBet Arena, Pretoria: 12 - 15 September 2023.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Comedy, trevor noah, Eugene Lenford, Savanna Cider, South African comedians

    Related

    Image supplied: South African comedian Riaad Moosa
    Mixing magic and comedy with Riaad Moosa20 Sep 2022
    Local Cape Town startup bags partnership with Trevor Noah and The Daily Show
    Local Cape Town startup bags partnership with Trevor Noah and The Daily Show23 Aug 2022
    Savanna Premium Cider shows the value of a laugh #StandUpForYourComedy
    DistellSavanna Premium Cider shows the value of a laugh #StandUpForYourComedy15 Aug 2022
    Savanna Premium Cider and Comedy Central Africa hit the road to bring comedy to SA #StandUpForYourComedy
    DistellSavanna Premium Cider and Comedy Central Africa hit the road to bring comedy to SA #StandUpForYourComedy5 Aug 2022
    Savanna Premium Cider wins at MAA with Savanna Virtual Comedy
    DistellSavanna Premium Cider wins at MAA with Savanna Virtual Comedy18 Jul 2022
    A journey to global success: How Silversoft became Deltek's International Partner of the Year for the 5th year running
    SilversoftA journey to global success: How Silversoft became Deltek's International Partner of the Year for the 5th year running28 Jun 2022
    Riaad Moosa, Joey Rasdien, Alan Committie and Carvin Goldstone will be performing at the Theatre of Marcellus in July
    Theatre of Marcellus presents Joker's July24 Jun 2022
    SA Tourism celebrates Youth Day with digital campaign in Times Square
    Joe PublicSA Tourism celebrates Youth Day with digital campaign in Times Square24 Jun 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz