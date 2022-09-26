Trevor Noah returns to South Africa!

It's official, Trevor Noah is returning to South Africa for a Spring tour in 2023.

Image supplied: Trevor Noah is returning for a tour in South Africa

Noah will be performing 12 dates as part of ‘Savanna Presents Trevor Noah Live in South Africa’ between August and September 2023.

“I’ve been away from Mzansi stages for too long and so much has happened - I’m excited to be back in front of a home crowd,” he says.

Noah is relishing being back on the road after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus. He is currently combining his TV hosting duties at The Daily Show with live tour dates in North America, dazzling comedy lovers with his signature blend of honest personal reflection, biting satire and observational humour.

“We believe comedy is a human right, and that South Africans’ superpower is our ability to laugh in the face of challenges. Our purpose as a brand is to uplift and unite our nation through humour. We have a crisp, witty perspective on daily life, societal norms, culture and traditions in SA,” says Eugene Lenford, marketing manager at Savanna Cider.

“For the last two decades and over the course of the global pandemic, we made it our mission to support and uplift the comedy industry. We knew that bringing Trevor back home would show just how far we are willing to go for this industry and, naturally, our community. Siyavanna South Africa, we see you,” Lenford continues.

Tickets for ‘Savanna Presents Trevor Noah Live in South Africa’ are available here from 9am on 27 September 2022.

Confirmed dates include: