Bridges For Music announce funding partnership with Sony Music Africa

Bridges For Music has announced a partnership with Sony Music Group, through the company's Global Social Justice Fund.

Bridges for Music is a non-profit organisation based in Langa, Cape Town, that focuses on empowering young talent from under-served communities to become creative change-makers, equipping them with the psychosocial and entrepreneurial skills to thrive in the creative industries.

Funding provided by the Global Social Justice Fund with Sony Music Africa sponsors scholarships for 15 young creatives, enabling them to join the organisation’s flagship Music MBA at the Bridges Academy in South Africa, a programme focused on empowering young creatives from underserved communities through music, creative entrepreneurship, well-being and access to work and career development opportunities in the industry through their employment programme.

“We are honoured to be part of the Sony Music Global Social Justice Fund,” says Jaquelyne Kwenda, partnerships and fundraising manager, Bridges For Music. “This funding will help accelerate the growth and sustainability of the organisation, allowing us to build upon the momentum created over the past nine years and potentially bringing our education model to new communities in the future.”

“Aligning with Bridges for Music has been a beautiful journey,” adds Yule Dlamini, digital service manager for Sony Music Africa. “Their commitment to supporting vulnerable communities and continuous positive impact is something that really connects with all of our employees and playing a small role in their growth and ambition to make a difference is something we are truly honoured to be part of.”

The new funding builds on existing projects across the country with support from the Global Social Justice Fund. In April 2021, Sony Music Africa partnered with a not-for-profit pan-African women empowerment platform, The Women of Music Business (WOMB), to launch a new ‘masterclass’ training programme, supporting women working in the African music industry and helping to build the next generation of senior female music executives in the continent.