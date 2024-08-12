Musa Keys producers Nando’s ‘Mix It Up Vol. 3’

Musa Keys is serving up flames as the executive producer of Nando’s Mix It Up Vol. 3 EP, which recently launched in South Africa at Flame Studios, based at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

Musa Keys - executive producer of Mix It Up Vol 3 EP. Image supplied

It’s a true celebration of one of the biggest cultural movements to come out of South Africa: Amapiano – and it’s a genre that is making musical waves across the globe. A global export – much like Nando’s.

Recorded at Flame Studios and produced by Bridges for Music and Nando’s Soho recording studio in London, the EP embodies the belief that ‘Life’s Better When You Mix It Up’. International cultures and music styles come together on the tracks to embrace the ever-evolving piyano genre, championing collaboration and experimentation.

On Mix It Up Vol.3, the infectious rhythms of Amapiano meet the raw US rap of hip-hop artist A$AP Nast, the mesmerising lyricism of award-winning Nigerian artist Teni, and the distinctive UK Drill tones of Unknown T, the first drill rapper to land a Top 50 chart position in the UK.

Young South African producers Duppy, Nkulee, and Toby Franco brought their producing talent to help bring together these tracks under Key’s guidance.

Duppy produced the track No Police, an exciting and infectious blend of UK Drill and Amapiano, while Nkulee produced Living My Life, a blend of thumping Amapiano and exceptional musicality teamed with beautiful electric piano and live bass.

Toby Franco produced Come Closer, an energetic track showcasing Teni’s vocal talents and musical prowess.

Award-winning producer, singer and songwriter, and executive producer on this EP, Musa Keys, is best known for his flamboyant style and incredible stage presence. He followed his Platinum-selling 2020 hit single, Samarian Boy, with his 2021 3x Platinum-selling single, Vula Mlomo, which gained traction across the continent and saw him performing in Tanzania, Ghana, Zambia and Kenya as part of his 2021 Keys To Africa Tour.

Vula Mlomo also went on to win Record of the Year at the South African Music Awards.

Mix It Up shines a light on the incredible sounds emerging from the South African and global music scenes, while driving Nando’s broader initiative to change lives through its connections and influence within music in the UK, South Africa, and the rest of the world.

Nando’s ‘Mix It Up Vol. 3’ EP is available for streaming across all platforms.