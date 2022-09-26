Industries

    Disney+ to be available on Xbox consoles in South Africa

    26 Sep 2022
    Disney+ has announced that the streaming service will be incorporated into Xbox consoles in South Africa from 29 September 2022.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Current Xbox consoles that will support the Disney+ streaming service, will include Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X.

    The offering comes with 1000 films, more than 1500 series and a slate of 200 exclusive originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic and more.

    Source:
    Ads are coming to Netflix soon - here's what we can expect and what that means for the streaming industry

    By 12 Sep 2022

    This September sees John Lithgow and Jeff Bridges star in a new drama series, The Old Man, and the return of the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus 2. Elsewhere, Star Wars fans are treated to the highly anticipated series Andor, plus the streaming debut of Marvel Studios’ latest blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder.

    Users will have access to high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set a PIN to access age-appropriate content.

