    Creativity: the driving force of modern business

    26 Sep 2022
    By: Mandisa-Ntloko Petersen
    Creativity is one of the core success metrics of modern business.
    Source: © firmbee.com Creative thinking, technology and people are the next big thing in business and together they are set to shape success
    Source: © firmbee.com Unsplash Creative thinking, technology and people are the next big thing in business and together they are set to shape success

    Measuring your business creativity may not be a science, and capturing that elusive dragon of truly inspirational innovation may be rare, but neither will be found in a business that neglects the potential of the human, the creative and technology in its future

    Innovation thinking

    “We are all capable of being creative. With the use of the correct tools, our innate skills can be enhanced and harnessed.

    These are the words of Dr Monica Garfield from Bentley University when analysing the impact of technology on creativity, and how the two forces combined can translate into innovative thinking within the organisation. “

    It’s a sentiment echoed by Harvard Business, the institution highlighting how it is creativity that facilitates growth and allows for employees and organisations to adapt with agility and resilience to uncertainty and complexity, both within the business and in the world as a whole.

    Source:
    The five marketing basics to get your brand ahead

    By 17 Aug 2022

    Next big thing in business

    Creative thinking, technology and people are the next big thing in business and together they are set to shape success in 2022.

    Not individually. Not as singular components. But as an ecosystem that blends the potential of people within a culture of creativity that leverages next-generation technology to enable and empower.

    This is key and is what Deloitte defines as ‘investing in creative potential’, where creativity has to be provided with the right ingredients in order for it to thrive.

    Four categories

    These ingredients will vary dependent on the organisation, but they ultimately fit within four clear categories: processes, culture, tools and performance.

    Process is how well creative endeavours and approaches are integrated within the business. Is it easy for people to brainstorm, share new ideas, explore alternative ways of working, to be different? Is it acceptable for the culture to grow around the ideas of intrapreneurship – where the people within the business are dedicated to building and growing it?

    Culture and process often walk hand in hand, and together they are the key to allowing employees to feel as if their contributions have value.

    Tools aligned with processes and technology. What solutions, digital or otherwise, empower people to engage, collaborate and share information?

    Investing in technology enables people to connect and communicate more effectively, makes it significantly easier for them to do their jobs, and go beyond into innovation and ideation.

    Technology is not just the things that can do, it is the multiple touchpoints of enablement that change conversations to ‘what if?’. What if we moved this approach or changed this service or resolved this customer expectation in a new way?

    What if?

    This ‘what If’ translates to a reimagining of the business as a whole and has proven value in terms of driving growth, changing customer expectations, and evolving services and solutions.

    It also reimagines how your people engage with your business as a whole. A study undertaken by the National Library of Medicine found that being creative makes people happier and positively impacts wellbeing.

    This is pretty much an essential attribute for a business that expects its people to wake up, go to work, go home, rinse and repeat for upwards of 90,000 hours of their life.

    Supplied. Mpume Ngobese, Joe Public's co-MD examines the shifts we are seeing from brands globally following the recent Cannes Lions
    Concept and Craft: the key to winning work

    By 4 Jul 2022

    Disrupt and innovate

    A company that’s willing to redefine and reimagine its creative thinking, culture and technology is more likely to disrupt and innovate.

    It is also more likely to retain its employees, show consistent growth, and find fresh ways of exploring new markets.

    Instead of viewing uncertainty and complexity with concern, a company powered by creativity and that puts humans at the centre of its philosophy will embrace these challenges with ambition and a sense of opportunity.

    As McKinsey’s Award Creativity Score (ACS) proves, creativity generates business value and does better when it comes to financial performance and innovation.

    About Mandisa-Ntloko Petersen

    Mandisa-Ntloko Petersen is the chief marketing officer at BCX
    technology, creativity, creative thinking, People, BCX, agile business

