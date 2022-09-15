Music platform Coke Studio returns to South Africa

Beverage giant Coca-Cola has brought its global music platform Coke Studio back to South Africa.

MajorSteez. Source: Supplied

The global Coke Studio programme is digital-first, always-on, and provides an opportunity for creative talents to partner, create and deliver new and exclusive creative collaborations to new and existing audiences. The platform builds on the programme originally launched in Pakistan in 2008.

Launched internationally in May of this year, Coke Studio brought seven international artists together for a re-recording of Queen’s iconic ‘A Kind of Magic’ under the title ‘The Conductor’. The music video, which brings each artist’s unique style of music to the table, debuted on the Coke Studio YouTube Hub.

This global creative collision featured artists including Grammy-nominated American R&B sensation Ari Lennox, British singer-songwriter Griff, Turkish electro-pop producer Ekin Beril, Latin urban pop powerhouse Mariah Angeliq, Canadian-Indian rapper and producer Tesher, colourful, multilingual K-Pop girl band Tri.Be and African artist, Nigerian singer-songwriter and producer Tems.

The African continent followed suit with its own creative collision featuring South Africa’s queen of amapiano Kamo Mphela, Nigeria’s vocal powerhouse Reekado Banks and the surprise element of Salma Rachid from Morocco collide with a North African flavour. They have recently released their track ‘Juluka’, which has been gaining popularity on YouTube.

In South Africa, Coke Studio will come to life with top talented local artists reimagining their hottest tracks into new and unique musical experiences. Collaborating with these artists, Coke Studio brings fans mash-ups of their favourite music and content, helping bring about deeper connections through music.

The local artists to feature include DJ and producer DJ Zinhle, rapper Focalistic, R&B and soul singer Lloyiso, the amapiano duo Amaroto, the hip hop and R&B duo MajorSteez; and amapiano star Ch’ccoAlot.

Uniting through music

It’s also the aim of Coke Studio to deliver musical experiences that are "unlike anything that has been seen before", which speak to a new generation of listeners looking to immerse themselves in a digital-forward world of music.

“Coke Studio is a direct extension of Coca-Cola’s Real Magic philosophy,” says Silke Bucker, senior marketing director, Coca-Cola Africa. “It celebrates and demonstrates the unique ability of music to unite people from different cultures, backgrounds, and interests,” she says, “while providing a unique connection point to come together and enjoy new experiences which will be remembered forever”

Silke adds that the platform will give freedom to collaborate, which leads to evolution and a revolution where creativity connects people on new levels. “And through this,” she says, “the very best of African music is celebrated, together. Africa is shaping the music space globally, artists are looking at us for inspiration. Let us share our heartbeat with the rest of the world..”