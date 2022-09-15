The 2022 Korean Ambassador's Taekwondo Cup a big success

The South African Open Championship portion of the Korean Ambassador's Taekwondo Cup 2022 was held on Saturday, 10 September 2022, at Wits University in Johannesburg, South Africa.

With athletes from around the southern African region in attendance, it was a spectacular show of the Korean martial arts. Spectators and participants were treated to a display of Korean traditional music and a high-energy demonstration by the Kukkiwon demonstration team.

The event was co-hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in South Africa, the South African Taekwondo Association and LG Electronics South Africa.

The guests in attendance included Mr Tichitechi Chitty Nkhwazi, president of Taekwondo Association of Malawi, Mr David Mazibuko from University of Pretoria High Performance Centre, president of LG Electronics South Africa, Mr JinKook Kang, and South African entertainment personalities.

In His Excellency, Ambassador Chull-Joo Park’s opening address, he emphasised the many years of cooperation between South Africa and Korea which was evident through the development of Taekwondo in South Africa.

LG Electronics South Africa sees this as a great opportunity to celebrate and share their Korean heritage with South Africa.

“At LG we stand behind our brand promise – Life’s Good!"

“And each one of us makes 'Life Good' by taking care of the mind and body - through discipline in the way we work, the way we do sport and the way we approach our lives."

“In our corporate offices, we apply this practically in our products and our service – through innovation and always striving to be the best."

“In Korea, this spirit of striving to be the best is evident in the recent bid for the city of Busan to be the host for the World Expo in 2030. If successful in this bid, our nation hopes to showcase the Republic of Korea as a symbol of hope and a powerhouse of culture and technology,” explains Mr Jinkook Kang, president of LG South Africa.

In additional to showcasing a selection of these innovative products at the event, the team also highlighted the Busan World Expo 2030 bid through promotional videos and printed material. LG Electronics South Africa will continue to support the bid to host the World Expo 2030 in the city of Busan.



