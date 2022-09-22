Industries

    All Africa Music Awards nominees announced

    22 Sep 2022
    The International Executive Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) has released the official list of nominees for the 2022 edition.
    Image supplied: Costa Titch and Burna Boy
    Image supplied: Costa Titch and Burna Boy

    The Afrima jury selected a total of 382 nominations across 39 categories, to represent all five regions in Africa, as well as in the diaspora.

    Only entries within the validity period of 20 August 2021 to 5 August 2022, were considered for nomination for this year’s awards.

    Leading the nominations on a regional basis this year is the Western African region, with 134 nominations, representing 35%; while the Eastern African region follows closely with 69 nominations, representing 18%; the Southern African region races closely with 68 nominations, representing 17.8%; while Central Africa pulls in its weight with 52 nominations, representing 13.6%; while the Northern African region follows closely with 49 nominations, representing 12.8%.

    The Global music region, which represents music from non-Africans in the diaspora who still contribute to the growth of the African region, sums the list with 10 nominations, representing 2.6%.

    Dominating the list with the most nominations, this year, is the South African maverick, Costa Titch, with six nominations for his 2021 smash hit, Big Flexa, in Song of the Year; Breakout Artiste of the Year; Best African Collaboration: Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro; and Best Artiste, Duo or Group in Use of African Dance/Choreography.

    The Congolese maestro, Dadju, ties with six nominations, as well, in Best Male in Central Africa; Song of the Year; Album of the Year; Artiste of the Year; Best African Act in the Diaspora; and Best Soundtrack in a Movie, Series, or Documentary.

    Ranking closely with the third highest nominations is the Ivorian rapper Didi B who bags five nominations in Best Male Artiste in Western Africa; Song of the Year; Album of the Year; Best African Rapper/Lyricist; Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip Hop.

    Again, tying with five nominations, as well, is the Algerian Disc Jockey and Record Producer, in Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa; Song of the Year; Best African DJ; Best African Act in the Diaspora; and Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro.

    Also, ranking equally with the third highest nominations is another Algerian singer, Soolking, with five nominations in Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa; Song of the Year; Album of the Year; Best Video; and Best African Act in the Diaspora.

    Artists who were recognised in the Most Promising category, last year, whose current nominations indicate significant growth in their respective artistries include: Ckay (Nigeria) in Producer of the Year; Artiste of the Year; and Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop; Ruger (Nigeria) in Best Artiste in African Reggae, Ragga and Dancehall; El Grande Toto (Morocco) in Best Male Artiste in North Africa; and Breakout Artiste of the Year.

    Afrima jury member representing the Southern African Region, Adam Tiran, said, “The sheer breadth of music from all over the continent that we considered at the Afrima adjudication, for this year’s awards, is mind-blowing. It’s really encouraging to see so many African superstars on the list, as well as other rising stars who have had an amazing year, and, finally, a lot of brand new music discoveries. The future is bright for the continent!”

    The public voting portal for the 2022 Afrima edition will be live on 25 September at 12pm CAT. African music lovers within the continent, and around the world, can visit the official website to vote.

    Voting closes at 12pm (CAT) on 10 December before the Afrima main awards ceremony.

    The 2022 All Africa Music Awards will be held from 8-11 December 2022. A special announcement will be made on the host country and location for the awards on 30 September. All nominees can be seen here.

