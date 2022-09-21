4th annual Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards announce jury

Twyg is a magazine working at the intersection of fashion and sustainability, inspiring and supporting kinder, fairer, inclusive and nature-friendly futures.
As part of the prizes, Country Road will be awarding a prize of R100,000.00 for the Changemaker winner. The winner of the Nicholas Coutts Award will receive R10,000 from Nicholas’ family. All category winners receive an assessment from Eco Standard South Africa.
You do not have to submit garments or prepare a portfolio: A Twyg entry form (formulated in collaboration with Eco Standard South Africa) has been created where you can simply fill in the required details for your chosen category. Click here to enter or find out more about the 10 categories.
The deadline to enter: 11 October 2022. Winners will be announced on 17 November 2022 at an event at the Mount Nelson hotel.