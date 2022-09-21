Industries

    4th annual Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards announce jury

    21 Sep 2022
    The 4th Twyg Annual Sustainable Fashion Awards includes a strong global perspective to the judging panel, from Country Road sustainability representatives to Swiss creative consultants and to Lagos Fashion Week founders.
    Source: © Twyg The 4th Twyg Annual Sustainable Fashion Awards includes a strong global perspective to the judging panel, from Country Road sustainability representatives to Swiss creative consultants and to Lagos Fashion Week founders
    Twyg is a magazine working at the intersection of fashion and sustainability, inspiring and supporting kinder, fairer, inclusive and nature-friendly futures.

    As part of the prizes, Country Road will be awarding a prize of R100,000.00 for the Changemaker winner. The winner of the Nicholas Coutts Award will receive R10,000 from Nicholas’ family. All category winners receive an assessment from Eco Standard South Africa.

    The Twyg jury for 2022 Sustainable Fashion Awards

    • Nisha Kanabar - A curator, storyteller, and the founder of Industrie Africa. From Tanzania, Kanabar graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York and went on to forge a career in luxury fashion and publishing. With over a decade of experience, she has held formative positions in the editorial and commercial departments of American Vogue, Vogue India, and Style.com in the Middle East (now Vogue Arabia).

    • Mimma Viglezio - A Swiss creative consultant, writer, editor, and broadcaster. She has extensive years of experience at Hill & Knowlton working primarily for Bulgari, as an external relations director for womenswear and eventually a corporate communications executive director. She also worked as a communications director at Louis Vuitton and she was editor in chief of LULA Magazine, then editor in chief of SHOWstudio, and, until recently, editor in chief of Tomorrow London Digital.

    • Esethu Cenga - Co-founder and CEO at Rewoven and the co-founder and director at Future of Fashion. Cenga was part of the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation and was curious about value creation and creative problem solving, particularly given the many socio-economic problems South Africa, and Africa at large face. Cenga has been driven to create a meaningful impact through the start-up Rewoven that she co-founded alongside Tshepo Bhengu and Lonwabo Mgoduso in 2017.

      • Inside Cotton On's new R300m head office and warehouse in Gauteng
      Inside Cotton On's new R300m head office and warehouse in Gauteng

      By 25 Jul 2022

    • Omoyemi Akerele - A former magazine editor with multiple degrees in law, who has established the biannual Lagos Fashion Week and the fashion business development agency, Style House Files, to create opportunities for African designers by spearheading initiatives that promote the advancement of designers and the evolving ecosystem.

    • Dr. Sipho Mbatha – A senior lecturer and head of the department for design studies at the Faculty of Arts and Design, Tshwane University of Technology. He has a D-Tech in Fashion Design and he is an editorial board member of the Journal of Science, Technology, Public Policy and a reviewer for the African Journal of Science, Technology, Innovation, and Development.
    • Fabia Pryor – The brand sustainability manager at Country Road with extensive experience working for organisations around the world, championing good business. She is a recognised sustainability strategist, spokesperson, and international educator.

    • Sharon Armstrong - For over two decades, Armstrong’s astute styling has graced the pages of a range of publications such as Elle, Glamour, and Marie Claire. She has collaborated with numerous luxury brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton. She is currently the fashion director for Wanted, Sunday Times Lifestyle, and Sowetan S Mag. Armstrong edits the fashion magazine, The Edit.

    Ethical fashion: How transparent are the world's biggest brands?
    Ethical fashion: How transparent are the world's biggest brands?

    15 Jul 2022

    To enter

    You do not have to submit garments or prepare a portfolio: A Twyg entry form (formulated in collaboration with Eco Standard South Africa) has been created where you can simply fill in the required details for your chosen category. Click here to enter or find out more about the 10 categories.

    The deadline to enter: 11 October 2022. Winners will be announced on 17 November 2022 at an event at the Mount Nelson hotel.

