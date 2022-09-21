Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DistellMpactHeineken South AfricaQuickEasy SoftwareBizcommunity.comFeed That Bird Communication ConsultantsXneeloStoneBatadmg events AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Packaging News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Woolworths launches lipsticks packaged in paper and bamboo

21 Sep 2022
Retail giant Woolworths has launched two new lipstick ranges packaged in paper and bamboo tubes. The company says the range is specifically designed for South African women.
Picture Supplied. WBeauty Longwear Nudes range packaged in bamboo tubes.
Picture Supplied. WBeauty Longwear Nudes range packaged in bamboo tubes.

Zero waste

Since announcing its vision for zero packaging waste to landfill, Woolworths says they have been creating innovative packaging that is either reusable and/or recyclable.

The bamboo and paper tubes are recyclable and Forest Steward Council ® (FSC®) Mix certified which means that they are made from well-managed FSC-certified forest, recycled materials, and other controlled sources.

International cosmetics brand Anastasia Beverly Hills arrives in SA
International cosmetics brand Anastasia Beverly Hills arrives in SA

2 days ago

FSC® plays an active role in protecting the world’s forests and their certification is assurance that these wood and paper tubes are sourced responsibly and do not contribute to deforestation. (FSC® N002141).

New colour range

The two new WBeauty ranges offer customers two new colour ranges which have been designed for all South African women with a range of ten different Longwear nudes and Matt lip colours designed to complement all skin tones.

Like all WBeauty products the new lipstick ranges are vegan and are endorsed by Beauty without Cruelty and are currently launching in-stores.

NextOptions
Read more: Woolworths, paper, Bizcommunity, Bamboo

Related

Source:
Loadshedding affecting digital marketing ROI1 day ago
Source:
How news of the death of Elizabeth I in the 17th century was communicated in ballads and proclamations1 day ago
Picture Supplied.
New Frame journalists win Nat Nakasa Award2 days ago
#LunchtimeMarketing: Human-centered leadership key to business advancement
#LunchtimeMarketing: Human-centered leadership key to business advancement16 Sep 2022
Source:
TikTok launches first South African marketing event16 Sep 2022
Source:
It's corn! How the online viral 'Corn Kid' is on a well-worn path to fame in the child influencer industry15 Sep 2022
Source: Instagram.
YFM producer Lumko Johnson has died15 Sep 2022
Source:
From Santa to Elsa: Influencer marketing is a tale as old as time15 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz