allfashion Sourcing, returns to Cape Town from 29 September to 1 October this year, showcasing South African-produced fashion, footwear, apparel and accessories. Whilst applauding local production, for the first time this year, exhibitors will be selling their goods on site

The expo offers the trade audience an opportunity to network and explore potential business deals and expansion with 50 exhibiting companies.

Part of The Week of Fashion

allfashion Sourcing will take place alongside SA Menswear Week as part of The Week of Fashion in the same venue.

Kathryn Frew, portfolio director: Cape Town at Messe Frankfurt in SA, believes the synergy between the two events will serve as an incredible platform for both audiences.

“By hosting our events over the same period and at the same venue, it’s a valuable opportunity to showcase our exhibitor companies’ products to the wider fashion community in South Africa.”

She adds: “Visitors – trade and consumers alike – will be exposed to new businesses and see how local production is growing in leaps and bounds in terms of variety and quality in the country.”

Facilitating local trade

Since 2019, allfashion Sourcing has developed ways to try and facilitate local trade.

During the 2020 global pandemic, it hosted hybrid and virtual editions of the event. The organisers are extremely excited to return to a curated physical exhibition once again before the return of the full edition of allfashion Sourcing in 2023.

allfashion Sourcing features a full schedule of activities. Visitors are invited to sit in on a Student Talk’ panel discussion, Rethinking Fashion, on 30 September at 16h30 which will be followed by the much anticipated The Young Designer Show at 18h00, all forming part of The Week of Fashion.

Young Designer Show judge, Cyril Naicker, the country coordinator for global non-profit, The Fashion Revolution, will host the Rethinking Fashion discussion focusing on sustainability in the fashion industry.

The panel will include Tamburai Chirume, founder of Business Creative Entrepreneurship Africa, Leigh Wright, Inscape Cape Town Campus academic manager, and Tania Roussow, brand marketing lead for Plain Tiger , who has 19 years’ experience in beauty and fashion retail.

Each panellist will discuss what they do to ensure the next generation of designers and consumers are more knowledgeable on best practices. They will speak about the global impact of sustainable practices within the fashion industry and the responsibility consumers have and how they can get involved in creating awareness and education.

Exhibitor Product Groups

These include:

Womenswear and menswear

Intimates (underwear, swimwear)

Sports and leisure

Kidswear

Knitwear

Fashion accessories and trims

Technology and processes

Leather and footwear

Home textiles

Fabric and textiles

Organisations associations and institutions

The 2022 edition of allfashion Sourcing will take place at the Wonderland Film Studios, 5 Carisbrook St, Gardens, Cape Town, and will host 50 exhibitors.