    Free State Fashion Week announces headlining designers

    24 Aug 2022
    The Free State Fashion Week has announced the designers who will be headlining the event and heading up the masterclasses.

    Palesa Mokubung and Gert-Johan Coetzee will showcase at the Free State Fashion Week
    Palesa Mokubung and Gert-Johan Coetzee will showcase at the Free State Fashion Week

    Gert-Johan Coetzee and Palesa Mokubung will showcase at the Free State Fashion Week, taking place at the Naval Hill, Planetarium, in Bloemfontein from 28 September - 1 October.

    Coetzee is known for red carpet wear which could be seen at major events such as the SA Music Awards, SA Film and Television Awards, the J&B Met, You Spectacular, Huisgenoot Skouspel and Miss World to name a few.

    Free State Fashion Week is returning in 2022
    Free State Fashion Week returns with 'Be Human'

    13 Jul 2022

    His creations have won the best-dressed title at many of these events and he has also dressed many of our country’s most famous personalities including Bonang Matheba, Basetsana Khumalo, Cindy Nell and Lira. Coetzee has also dressed international stars, Oprah Winfrey, Lizzo and Kourtney Kardashian amongst others.

    Makubung is the empress of fashion, founder of Mantsho and the first African designer to collaborate with international retailer H&M, which saw her collection available at H&M stores in South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Mexico, Chile and Israel, as well as all H&M online markets.

    These extraordinary designers will showcase and share their knowledge of the business of fashion at Free State Fashion Week’s 5th instalment and return after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

    Image by Yolanda van der Stoep: Ndavi Nokeri was crowned Miss South Africa 2022
    In conversation with our new Miss South Africa

    By 1 day ago

    The Free State Fashion Week Masterclass with Coetzee and Mokubung is a partnership with The Fibre Processing and Manufacturing (FP & M) SETA and the Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA).

    More than showcasing, the classes aim to equip designers (participating at FSFW or not) with the necessary tools and skills to set up a sustainable fashion and manufacturing business. The masterclasses are customised skills development programs, based on in-depth market research and critical skills analyses of fashion designers within the region and in the fashion week’s immediate environment.

    They provide exclusive access to mentorship, admin, corporate governance, reporting & monitoring and evaluation resources.

    For more details on the Free State Fashion Week, go here.

    Fashion week, Gert-Johan Coetzee, Oprah Winfrey, Palesa Mokubung, South African fashion, Free State Fashion Week

