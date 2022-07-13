Free State Fashion Week returns with 'Be Human'

The Free State Fashion Consortium has announced the return of the annual Free State Fashion Week (FSFW) and has partnered with All Black Soiree for the 2022 edition.

After taking a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 global pandemic, the fashion and lifestyle showcase will kick off what is said to be the most exciting return in the fashion calendar, with its 5th instalment, taking place at the Naval Hill, Planetarium, in Bloemfontein from 28 September - 1 October. the

This year’s theme is ‘Be Human’, inspired by surviving a global pandemic and life after a global pandemic, designers are challenged to combine it with African culture and heritage as well as diversity.

“As All Black Soiree, we are elated and honoured that Candy Smith has offered us the opportunity to partner with a phenomenal brand such as FSFW, one that seeks to emancipate young people economically, creatively and socially, by breaking pre-historic barriers to entry. We look forward to a long-standing partnership which will birth many opportunities,” said Rapelang Khati, COO, All Black Soiree.

FSFW was founded in 2016 by Creative Entrepreneur and Award-winning businesswoman, Candy Smith. Aimed at showcasing the best and most talented designers that Free State and South Africa have to offer. The Free State Fashion Week encompasses the work of top and emerging local designers to further promote culture, diversity and creativity. Turning all eyes and bringing focus to creative talent in small towns.

“This year I want to encourage our Fashion entrepreneurs to pause for a minute, take a deep breath and 'Be Human’. That's exactly what the theme of 2022 wants to achieve. Everyone in the world has gone through so much, both in their personal and business lives, that we need to take a minute just to breathe and restart with new energy. It is time to rise from whatever we have lost throughout the pandemic and take our rightful place and still manage to Be Human. This will definitely reflect in the various designer collections this year,” Smith said.

