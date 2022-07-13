Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopIrvine PartnersBizcommunity.comHook, Line & SinkerEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Fashion News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

  • Brand Photographer Johannesburg
  • News/Sports/Lifestyle/Fashion and Beauty Writers/Weekend Writers Remote
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Free State Fashion Week returns with 'Be Human'

    13 Jul 2022
    The Free State Fashion Consortium has announced the return of the annual Free State Fashion Week (FSFW) and has partnered with All Black Soiree for the 2022 edition.
    Free State Fashion Week is returning in 2022
    Free State Fashion Week is returning in 2022

    After taking a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 global pandemic, the fashion and lifestyle showcase will kick off what is said to be the most exciting return in the fashion calendar, with its 5th instalment, taking place at the Naval Hill, Planetarium, in Bloemfontein from 28 September - 1 October. the

    This year’s theme is ‘Be Human’, inspired by surviving a global pandemic and life after a global pandemic, designers are challenged to combine it with African culture and heritage as well as diversity.

    Leonardo Del Vecchio. Source: EssilorLuxottica
    Rags-to-riches eyewear magnate Leonardo Del Vecchio dies

    27 Jun 2022

    “As All Black Soiree, we are elated and honoured that Candy Smith has offered us the opportunity to partner with a phenomenal brand such as FSFW, one that seeks to emancipate young people economically, creatively and socially, by breaking pre-historic barriers to entry. We look forward to a long-standing partnership which will birth many opportunities,” said Rapelang Khati, COO, All Black Soiree.

    FSFW was founded in 2016 by Creative Entrepreneur and Award-winning businesswoman, Candy Smith. Aimed at showcasing the best and most talented designers that Free State and South Africa have to offer. The Free State Fashion Week encompasses the work of top and emerging local designers to further promote culture, diversity and creativity. Turning all eyes and bringing focus to creative talent in small towns.

    Source: Screenshot
    Stories of Hope: SA and Indonesia unite through fashion

    8 Jul 2022

    “This year I want to encourage our Fashion entrepreneurs to pause for a minute, take a deep breath and 'Be Human’. That's exactly what the theme of 2022 wants to achieve. Everyone in the world has gone through so much, both in their personal and business lives, that we need to take a minute just to breathe and restart with new energy. It is time to rise from whatever we have lost throughout the pandemic and take our rightful place and still manage to Be Human. This will definitely reflect in the various designer collections this year,” Smith said.

    For more information on the upcoming event, go here.

    NextOptions
    Read more: fashion events, South African fashion, COVID-19



    Related

    Source: Reuters.
    Africa CDC says it has signed MOU with Pfizer for Covid pill1 day ago
    Source: Reuters/Shelley Christians. A production scientist works with samples at the Afrigen Biologics' site in Cape Town.
    SA's Afrigen partners with US on mRNA vaccine research1 day ago
    Source: Reuters/Denis Balibouse. WHO regional director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti.
    Kenya, World Health Organization launch emergency hub1 day ago
    Caring for our young doctors is good medicine
    Caring for our young doctors is good medicine8 Jul 2022
    Is it the end of the road for private medical aids?
    Is it the end of the road for private medical aids?7 Jul 2022
    Source:
    Reimagining SA's healthcare6 Jul 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz