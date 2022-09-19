Industries

International cosmetics brand Anastasia Beverly Hills arrives in SA

19 Sep 2022
Beauty retailer Arc has brought coveted US makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills to South Africa. The beauty brand will be available exclusively through Arc's e-commerce platform and physical stores.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Anastasia Beverly Hills was founded by Romanian-born beauty entrepreneur, Anastasia Soare, who opened her Beverly Hills flagship salon in 1997, and launched the company’s first product line in 2000. ABH is best known for its prestige brow products – to be meticulously applied using Anastasia’s patented Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method.

Soare was first to introduce brow shaping and products based on her method, and is widely credited for fuelling the multi-million dollar brow-beauty industry. As an expansion to her brow offering, in 2014 ABH debuted its colour makeup line on Instagram, cultivating a relationship with customers focused on product education, artistry and responsiveness in delivering the “ultimate polished look” for which the brand is known.

Cult favourites

Local customers can expect to get their hands on all the ABH cult favourites from the Dipbrow Pomade, Brow Wiz and Brow Freeze, to the Contour Kit, Magic Touch Concealer, Iced Out Highlighter and Luminous Foundation. As part of the brand launch, Arc is giving customers the chance to get their ABH brow makeover in-store for a limited time.

“We are incredibly excited to be able to offer Anastasia Beverly Hills at Arc,” says Kelly Fung, Arc’s marketing executive. “We pay close attention to what our customers truly want, and ABH has been on their wishlist for many months! With so many, diverse beauty shoppers in SA, we’re looking forward to offering the extensive ABH range of highly-coveted brow and colour products. It’s another win for Arc and our commitment to bringing the best in luxury beauty to South Africa.”

Arc has grown its store footprint to seven stores since launching in Sandton in June last year. Stores can now be found at V&A Waterfront, Tyger Valley and Cavendish Shopping Centre in Cape Town; Mall of Africa, Menlyn Shopping Centre and Sandton City in Johannesburg, and Gateway in Durban.

