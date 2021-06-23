Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more
Business services

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Inside Sandton's new luxury beauty destination Arc

23 Jun 2021
Luxury beauty destination, Arc, has opened the doors to its first store in South Africa. Located in Sandton City, Johannesburg, the 500m2 flagship houses top local and global brands in luxury makeup, skincare and fragrance, including Chanel, Dior, La Mer and Guerlain.

Source: Supplied

A newcomer to the beauty retail landscape, Arc launched online in April this year and is now branching out into physical retail.

Notably, Arc is introducing coveted beauty brands such as Huda Beauty, Wishful Skincare and Kayali fragrances into the country as the official stockist of these brands, alongside cult favourites like Beauty Blender and Atelier Versace.

Source: Supplied

“We are thrilled to be able to bring Arc to life, despite the difficult and unpredictable circumstances of the global pandemic. Arc is truly a first of its kind in South Africa so, prepare to immerse yourself in our modern, energy-fuelled and beautifully-designed store. From launching new and exclusive brands into the country, to offering unique interactive experiences, it truly is a beauty wonderland!” says Arc marketing executive Kelly Fung.

Source: Supplied

Store design


For its first store, Arc aimed to take the old-school beauty counter approach and turn it on its head. While shoppers won’t find the typical beauty consultant from the department store era, service and expertise are on hand from Arc's team of "architects" that include makeup artists, skin specialists and fragrance consultants.

Source: Supplied

Customers will find dedicated areas within the space for their self-care needs. They're able to browse an extensive collection of products in The Sanctuary – which offers a welcoming space for guests to find and develop their unique skincare routine – book a Dermalogica face mapping session for a skincare analysis or enjoy a treatment in the privacy of The Pod.

Source: Supplied

As the Arc brand aims to champion individuality and self-expression, customers can get creative at The Lab, an interactive space for testing newly-launched products, hosting expert-led masterclasses or perfecting a new look.

Source: Supplied

In terms of packaging, rather than requesting customers purchase shopper bags, Arc donates R5 to local environmental organisation Greenpop if the customer opts to not take one of the store's locally-made, 100% recycled and reusable bags.

Zara's latest store concept is coming to Cape Town

Zara is currently refurbishing its flagship store at Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre in Cape Town in order to make it the brand's newest concept store in South Africa...

15 Jun 2021


Arc says it will be implementing health and safety measures to make sure the store is a trusted place for customers to shop as the world continues to overcome the pandemic.
Comment

Read more: skincare, Sandton City, ARC, store design, Kelly Fung, physical retail, beauty retail, luxury beauty

Related

Adidas shares glimpse of immersive new Sandton flagship18 Jun 2021
Zara's latest store concept is coming to Cape Town15 Jun 2021
Decathlon to open multi-storey Sports Hub concept in SA31 May 2021
Covid-19 is giving us a new appreciation for physical shops14 May 2021
8 post-Covid grocery retail survival strategies13 May 2021
Woolworths rolls out virtual beauty services in SA6 May 2021
Faithful to Nature eyes omnichannel growth with flagship store opening21 Apr 2021
Mall of Africa owner to roll out retail app across shopping mall portfolio21 Apr 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz