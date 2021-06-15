Retailers News South Africa

Zara's latest store concept is coming to Cape Town

15 Jun 2021
Fashion retailer Zara is currently refurbishing and enlarging its flagship store at Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre in Cape Town in order to make it the brand's newest concept store in South Africa, offering a fully integrated experience with zara.com.

Zara in Stratford, London.

The revamped store, due to launch in late 2021, will be enlarged by 1,000m², taking the retail space to approximately 2,700m² across two floors. Zara is promising a "high quality, digitalised and differentiated store", featuring the company's latest technological and sustainability-focused developments for its integrated store and online sales platform.

Zara Beauty


The V&A Waterfront store is being designed according to the brand's new global concept, which highlights flowing curved lines and sleek white surfaces with pockets of greenery. The concept store will showcase all the brand's collections, and include a new dedicated Beauty section offering immersive experiences for customers, according to the brand.


Beauty will be located on the ground floor, singled out by colour-matched flooring, walls and ceilings, which contrasts with the stainless steel trays carrying product lines developed in collaboration with international makeup artist Diane Kendal.

Woman collections will also available on the ground floor, with Man and Kids on the first floor. Other new additions to the space to improve customer experience will include fitting room waiting areas and showrooms.

Decathlon to open multi-storey Sports Hub concept in SA

Decathlon, the largest sporting goods retailer in the world, is planning to open a "first of its kind" Sports Hub in Bryanston...

31 May 2021


Omnichannel and sustainability focus


Zara's omnichannel model allows customers to shop as they prefer. Zara has eight stores in South Africa and has also been selling online in the country at zara.com/za since 2019.

"Customers have multiple options, from visiting the store and buying online, asking for home-delivery, making exchanges or refunds at a store, and sending online orders from stores thanks to the integrated stock management system. This technology integration is possible because of the complete implementation of the Radio Frequency Identification system," Zara said in a statement.

Zara's #DearSouthAfrica micro-influencer campaign floods social media

As South Africans got ready to start online shopping at Zara, Meltwater tracked the #DearSouthAfrica hashtag this week, as well as social media mentions around the campaign...

19 Sep 2019


Zara stores across the world are being used to execute the brand's environmental transformation plan – after having delivered the target set for 2020 of making them all eco-efficient.

This new Cape Town store will therefore be connected to the company's central energy efficiency control system, Inergy. In addition to this, parts of the furnishings will be made from biomass and new areas are set aside for cardboard and used clothing recycling.

The Zara V&A Waterfront store has been closed for refurbishment and will reopen later this year. Dates to be confirmed.
