Wine industry asked to submit comments on statutory measures

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, has received a request from the wine industry, in terms of the Marketing of Agricultural Products (MAP) Act, 1996 (Act 47 of 1996), for the continuation, amendment and the establishment of statutory measures (registration, records, returns and levies) in the wine and brandy industry.

It is proposed that statutory levies be implemented for a new four-year term from the date of publication, 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2025.



The applicants for the proposed statutory measures are South African Liquor Brand owners Association (Salba), representing trade, and Vinpro, representing wine grape producers, wineries and wine cellars. Salba and Vinpro, therefore, represent the payers of the proposed wine statutory levy. The current and proposed statutory measures applicable to the wine industry will expire on 31 December 2021.



The National Agricultural Marketing Council (NAMC) believes that the application by Vinpro and Salba for the continuation of the proposed statutory measures is consistent with the objectives of the MAP Act, as set out in Section 2 of the Act.



Directly affected groups such as wine producers, wine traders, wine spirit producers and exporters of drinking wine are requested to submit any comments, in writing, regarding the proposed statutory measures, to Mathilda van der Walt at



