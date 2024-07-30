Local Wine Expo showcases 70% women winemakers and record sales

The Proudly South African Local Wine Expo, held from 26 to 28 July at the Prison Break Market, was a major success, showcasing a wide range of local winemakers and sparking strong interest in South African wines. Supported by First National Bank, the expo featured over 70% women winemakers, underscoring their significant impact and creativity in the industry.

A standout aspect of the event was the dedicated buying session, which allowed retailers, hoteliers, and restaurateurs to connect directly with winemakers and secure shelf space for local wines. This initiative proved effective, fostering valuable connections, and boosting the representation of locally produced wines in retail outlets.

Proudly SA's "Own Your Drink" competition at the Local Wine Expo generated excitement as attendees collected stickers and purchased three bottles from local winemakers for a chance to win local prizes.

The event saw high demand, with several brands selling out by the second day, reflecting strong consumer interest in quality, locally-produced wines and their growing market potential.

Support for local SMEs

Gauteng Province MEC for Economic Development, Lebogang Maile, remarked, "This is an occasion for celebration and a testament that localisation works when we as citizens join together and support local entrepreneurs and their businesses."

"By actively engaging with our local economy and consciously choosing locally made products and services, we help our emerging businesses expand, create jobs, and establish a stronger presence in their markets. This, in turn, stimulates economic growth and alleviates some of the financial pressures on key contributors within our communities."

FNB marketing segment head, Katlego Mahloane spoke at the Local Wine Expo media briefing and said: "We need to uplift, and we need to support, not only the local winemakers but local in general and we need to hold each other personally accountable so that we can turn the tide of unemployment and poverty in our country."

South African wine industry

South Africa is renowned for its diverse wine industry, contributing significantly to the global wine market.

As of 2023, South Africa ranks as the 9th largest wine producer in the world, with approximately 1.3 billion litres produced annually. The industry has seen continued growth, with wine exports reaching over 400 million litres in recent years.

In addition, South Africa is recognised for its unique terroirs and has been acclaimed internationally for its Chenin Blanc, Pinotage, and other varietals.

"The Proudly SA Local Wine Expo Wine Expo has been a tremendous success, exceeding our expectations," said Eustace Mashimbye, Proudly SA CEO. "The presence of so many talented women winemakers and the enthusiastic response from both attendees and retailers highlights the strength and promise of our local wine industry."