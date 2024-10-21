Tech, viticulture, and research drive SA wine industry

South Africa Wine and Vinpro recently hosted successful information days across key wine regions, bringing together industry stakeholders. The events featured expert presentations on topics like foliar nutrition, bio-stimulants, and innovative vineyard management techniques, aiming to promote sustainable practices and enhance vineyard management. Networking opportunities also allowed attendees to share experiences and best practices.

"The high attendance and engagement at these events underscore the wine industry’s commitment to continuous improvement," said Dr Etienne Terblanche, head of consultation services at Vinpro. "By providing producers with actionable insights based on the latest research, we’re empowering them to make informed decisions that will enhance both the quality and sustainability of their operations."

Key takeaways for producers:

Precision in leaf analysis

Leaf analysis is most effective at specific growth stages, particularly at fruit set and veraison. However, producers should consider the plant as a whole and not rely solely on leaf analysis results.

Dr Pieter Raath from Labserve emphasised that while leaf analysis is a valuable diagnostic tool for verifying deficiency symptoms, the norms for leaf and petiole analyses are quite broad. Soil sampling often provides more value in adjusting and fine-tuning fertilisation programmes.

Factors such as nematodes, cultivars, rootstocks, soil water content, and plant water status can also affect leaf analysis results, highlighting the need for a comprehensive approach to vine health assessment. "Know why and when to conduct foliar analysis, and understand the norms for different growth stages," said Dr Raath.

Addressing root causes

Rather than applying quick fixes, producers are encouraged to investigate and address underlying issues, such as poor root development, which affect vine health and productivity. As Bennie Diedericks of Resalt quipped, "Don’t apply a plaster when the leg is broken."

This approach emphasises the importance of understanding the root cause of problems in the vineyard before implementing solutions.

Producers should look beyond superficial symptoms and consider soil health, irrigation practices, and potential pest or disease pressures that might impact root development and overall vine performance.

Balanced nutrient management

While foliar sprays can be effective for adding micronutrients, they cannot replace a comprehensive fertiliser programme for macronutrients. A holistic approach to plant nutrition is essential.

Robert Wilsdorf, technical manager of Viking, highlighted that macro-elements such as N, P, and K are required in large quantities, and foliar feeding alone can never satisfy the plant’s needs. However, foliar applications can be valuable when addressing micro-element deficiencies. Timing is crucial, and different application strategies may be appropriate at various stages of the growing season.

Producers are encouraged to develop a balanced nutrient management plan that combines soil-based fertilisation with targeted foliar applications as needed. If no deficiency symptoms are visible, foliar applications may not be necessary. Soil applications are generally preferred.

Scrutinising biostimulants

The effectiveness of many biostimulants remains under scrutiny. Producers are advised to request scientifically verified evidence from suppliers before incorporating these products into their management practices.

While some biostimulants, such as Kelpak (made from sustainably sourced West Coast kelp), have shown statistical benefits in certain situations – like improving berry set in struggling cultivars – many products lack robust scientific backing.

Dr Heino Papenfus from Kelpak explained that kelp products offer value through components such as brassinosteroids and polyamines rather than traditional growth regulators (hormones).

Producers are encouraged to evaluate claims made by biostimulant manufacturers and seek products with proven efficacy in vineyard settings.

Innovative stress management

New products are being developed to increase vine resistance to water stress, potentially mitigating yield and quality losses due to berry shrivelling. Water stress management is becoming increasingly crucial in the face of climate change and water scarcity.

Research into mixtures of compounds is ongoing that can enhance vines’ ability to cope with water stress without compromising grape quality. Producers are encouraged to stay informed about these developments and consider participating in trials or early adoption of proven technologies to improve their vineyards’ resilience to water stress.

“These information days are crucial for maintaining our industry’s competitiveness on the global stage,” said Gerard Martin, executive manager of the RDI department at South Africa Wine.

“Our involvement in organising and participating in these events with industry partners is crucial for several reasons. Firstly, they serve as a vital bridge between cutting-edge research and practical application in the vineyard. By bringing together researchers, industry experts, and producers, we’re facilitating the rapid transfer of essential knowledge.

“The information days also align perfectly with our RDI focus areas, which include climate change adaptation, resource efficiency, and sustainable production practices. The topics covered, from precision nutrient management to innovative stress management techniques, directly address our industry’s challenges in these areas.

"Furthermore, these information days are vital in our collaborative approach to innovation. By promoting open dialogue between producers, researchers, and industry bodies, we create an environment where practical challenges can inform research directions, and scientific findings can quickly translate into improved practices in the field.

“Investing in these knowledge-sharing initiatives underscores South Africa Wine’s commitment to our wine industry’s long-term sustainability and success. They empower our producers to adapt to changing conditions, optimise their resources, and continue producing world-class wines while preserving our terroir for future generations," Martin concluded.