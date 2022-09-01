Get ready for Sting's arrival in South Africa

The Cherrytree Music Company and Big Concerts have confirmed that Sting will perform a special My Songs concert in South Africa next year.

Image by Eric Ryan Anderson: Sting is coming to South Africa in 2023

The concerts will take place at the Grand Arena, GrandWest on 1 February 2023 and in Pretoria on 4 February 2023 at the SunBet Arena, Time Square. Tickets go on sale 2 September at 9am.

Sting’s My Songs concert is an exuberant and dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s illustrious career both with The Police and as a solo artist.

Following a sold-out six-night residency at the London Palladium, My Songs was hailed "a masterclass” by The Times: "Sting remains an undeniably skilled performer with a gold-plated back catalogue".

A musical journey taking in hits like Fields of Gold, Shape of my Heart, Roxanne and Demolition Man, the concert was described as "a rare treat" by The Telegraph and saw Sting praised as "near peerless" by The Guardian with "sublime pop alchemy".

Fans can also expect to hear Englishman In New York, Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Message In A Bottle and many more.

On tour, Sting will be accompanied by an electric rock ensemble. Special Guest Joe Sumner appears at all newly announced dates.

Members of Sting’s Fan Club will have the opportunity to access exclusive pre-sale tickets prior to the general public by going here.

The Discovery Bank pre-sale began at 9am on 31 August 2022 and runs until 8:59 AM on 2 September. Tickets from 2 September can be bought here.