Blacks Only Comedy kicks off with their first shows of 2022 with Blacks Only Weekend, presented by Kaya 959

Join your host and MC, David Kau, for two nights of comedy at the Centre Court at Emperors Palace, and a Super Sunday Chill Out at the Red Shed at Emperors Palace in May 2022.
Blacks Only Comedy is the biggest comedy brand in the country and is the most anticipated event on the social calendars which showcase the country's top comedians.
Join your MC, award-winning comedian David Kau (who needs no introduction to comedy fans), whose outlook on everything South African, has earned him a strong following. Dates:
Friday, 13 May, 8pm - Comedy at Theatre of Marcellus
Saturday, 14 May, 8pm - Comedy at Theatre of Marcellus
Sunday, 15 May - 11am-10.30pm - Super Sunday Chill Out at Red Shed Comedy information and ticket price:
Join your host David Kau (MC and host), with Suhayl Essa, Siya Seya, Dillan Oliphant, Tats Nkonzo, Sifiso Nene and Khanyisa Bunu.
Unreserved seating from R350 to R550.
Tickets available at Computicket - https://bit.ly/3ERTi8j
. Super Sunday Chill Out information and ticket price (Sunday, 15 May):
Join your host, David Kau (MC and host), with DJ Zinhle, Lemon & Herb, Thabo 'T-bose' Mokelwe, Karyendasoul, DJ Franky, DJ Jawz and Amunishn.
Doors at 11am to 22h30 end.
Unreserved general seating - R650 (catch the early bird price of R550 for first 200 tickets).
VIP (includes exclusive vip area, meal included, cash bar, restrooms) - R1,800 (catch the early bird price of R1,500 for first 200 tickets).
Traditional braai and cash bar available (not included in ticket price) .
Tickets available at Computicket - https://bit.ly/38nZ70U
.