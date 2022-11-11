Industries

    Africa


    Cotton Fest Cape Town announces full lineup

    11 Nov 2022
    Cotton-Fest has announced the full festival lineup for the upcoming show in Cape Town.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The concert set to kick off the festive season will feature over 50 of South Africa’s hottest known and emerging hip-hop and amapiano headliners talent/ artists from both Cape Town and Johannesburg respectively.

    Taking place at Paarden Eiland Park on 10 December, the show just surpassed 60% of tickets sold.

    Bringing the same authentic vibe that emanated from the Joburg edition to the mother city this summer, this action-packed festival will not only showcase the diversities in the different popular music genres but will also feature various lifestyle elements existing within the ‘culture,’ including fashion and sport.

    The University of Cotton Fest has also announced the Open Mic Night via social media, giving one talented emerging Cape Town-based artist a chance to perform at the festival next month. Entries are limited to the first 100 submissions with one winner being announced just prior to the show. With over 320 entries submitted in under 24 hours, the qualified faculty will select the Valedictorian.

    Source:
    Cotton Fest is coming to Cape Town!

    12 Oct 2022

    The winner will perform live at the festival with the likes of local favourites Youngsta CPT, Dee Koala, KashCPT and Ready D. Joining them are SA’s finest Blxckie, A-Reece, Moozlie, Robot Boii, Pabi Cooper and Felo Le Tee. Local emerging local talent includes Bravo Le Roux, K.Keed and Holy Alpha.

    Fresh off the release of his album also dropping today, producer extraordinaire Anatii is back and will also headline Cotton Fest Cape Town.

    Leading up to the highly anticipated festival, a Family Day is planned for the weekend of 19 November at the V&A Waterfront - boasting a series of activities, including basketball and skateboarding. The event will take place at the Battery Park from 10am - 5pm.

    Tickets for Cotton Fest are available here.

    Cotton Fest Cape Town full lineup:

    • Anatii
    • A-reece
    • Baby Daiz
    • Blxckie
    • Bravo Le Roux
    • Cassidy Karon
    • Diamond
    • Dee Koala
    • Denzel the Artist
    • DJ Boogie
    • DJ Kaymoworld
    • DJ Lag
    • Dr Peppa
    • Felo le Tee
    • Fish Parcel
    • Fonzo
    • Grandmaster Ready D
    • Greek.
    • Gremlin
    • Guy Onke
    • Holy Alpha
    • Insertcoinz
    • International Pantsula
    • J Clu
    • J Molley
    • Jay Jody
    • K.Keed
    • Kashcpt
    • Kay Faith
    • Kila G
    • Laudable
    • Lookatups
    • Lucas Raps
    • Major Steez
    • Moozlie
    • Me Heinz
    • NV Funk
    • Okmalumkoolkat
    • Orish
    • Pabi Cooper
    • Prime
    • Raf Don
    • Robot Boii
    • Shane Eagle
    • Shekhinah
    • Shishiliza
    • SimulationRXPS
    • Tashinga
    • Ta Eish
    • Teddy.Goodfella
    • Tembi Powers
    • Uncle Vinny
    • Uno July
    • Venom
    • YoungstaCPT
    • Yung Nasa
    • 2Shoes
    Read more: Cape Town, South African music, music festivals, Pabi Cooper

