One of SA's biggest culture gatherings, Cotton Fest is coming to Cape Town this summer break.

The first Cotton Fest Cape Town will take place at the Paarden Eiland Park on 10 December 2022.

Created by global music and fashion icon Riky Rick, the festival exploded in popularity back in 2019 featuring over 150 artists. More than just a festival, this youth culture gathering celebrates the new wave of music, fashion and lifestyle.

Mainly known for merging both established and upcoming South African talent, Cotton Fest also showcases the diversities in music while fusing the gaps within the different local current movements.

Bringing the same authentic vibe to the mother city, Cotton Fest Cape Town will feature some of South Africa’s finest talent performing over two stages. This action-packed festival will not only showcase the diversities in the different popular music genres but will also feature various lifestyle elements existing within the ‘culture,’ including fashion and sport.

What to expect

The Cotton Stage will feature headline artists from both Cape Town and Joburg. The second stage will feature the New Wave of young hip-hop talent alongside some of the biggest names on the Amapiano scene right now.

Bringing together proudly South African brands, the merchandise area will showcase the best of what local creatives have to offer with unique pieces, limited branded fashion items and other sought-after accessories. Festival goers will have a curated shopping experience as they cop merchandise at the University of Cotton Fest’s tuck shop.

A Cotton Fest half-court will be set up for basketball fans, along with a skating ramp hosted by Day Marumo and Jagermeister.

There will be a food court bringing you a huge variety of delectable options and several fully stocked bars positioned around the venue.

There'll also be photo booths set up for content creation as well as various chill areas to relax, recharge and reboot.

“With what started out as a great idea between Riky and I many years ago, to a whole culture movement called Cotton Fest. Alongside his family, we are extremely excited to be building on his legacy and extending the festival to my city, which was always part of our plans,” says co-founder Alain Ferrier. “Cape Town, you’re up next, the University of Cotton Fest will officially open for registration next week.”

Tickets will be on sale at Webtickets and Pick 'n Pay outlets nationwide from 18 October 2022 and will range from R200 - R600.