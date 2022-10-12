Industries

    15 producers selected for Creative Producer Indaba

    12 Oct 2022
    15 diverse producers from around the globe have been selected to participate in the second Creative Producer Indaba (CPI).
    Image supplied: The selected producers for the Creative Producer Indaba

    The Indaba takes place online from 7 November for a week, at the Atlas Workshops (Marrakech International Film Festival) from 14 - 17 November, and at International Film Festival Rotterdam from 25 January – 5 February 2023 in person.

    The Indaba aims to bring together a hive-mind of producers who are either in the process of developing a film project or want to collaborate on an African film project. They do this in order to develop their entrepreneurial and leadership expertise, foster their creative skills, and create long-lasting and significant networks.

    Selected participants include African producers Marion Isaacs (South Africa), Matheus Mello (Brazil/Mozambique), Bramwel Iro (Kenya), Sawsan Yusuf (Egypt) and Zoe Ramushu (Zimbabwe/South Africa) who have active film projects in development and are looking for international producers and co-financiers. Their film projects include a heist suspense series, two feature documentary dramas, and two feature dramas.

    Film professionals from Africa - Caroline Kganyago-Ralefeta, Lucia Meyer-Marais and Tracey-Lee Rainers (South Africa), Mia Bittar (Sudan) and Pedro Soulé (Cabo Verde) who have significant stakes in the African film marketplace, with an interest in the development of film projects and co-producing with Africa were selected.

    Finally, Bartholomeu Luiz (Brazil), Ellen Havenith (Netherlands), Flavia Zanon (Switzerland), Kesmat El Sayed (Egypt/Germany) and Temilola Adebayo (Nigeria /Canada) are all international producers looking to finance projects in Africa, with a view to collaborating on African projects. Luiz is attending through a partnership with Brazilian foundation Projeto Paradiso.


    “We are truly excited about this year’s strong cohort for the Creative Producer Indaba,” says Mehret Mandefro, director of development and partnership at Realness Institute.

    “These producers represent a diverse range of voices and interests with solid or growing networks from Africa and beyond. Following our highly successful CPI last year we have seen how these intense programmes can provide opportunities for filmmakers to move forward with their ideas and projects,” Mandefro continues.

    Kristina Trapp, CEO at Eave, says “We can no longer work in isolation, or in silos, the world has changed and collaboration is key. The CPI creates a solid and safe space for producers to find solution-driven strategies through sharing skills, ideas and networks. We believe the Indaba will also once again help to connect people in a significant and meaningful way.”

    The programme is packed with workshops, discussions, case studies, and one-on-one meetings with mentorship focussed on the development of projects that will take them through the whole scope of skills needed to get a film into production and reach audiences. Group leaders, Mehret Mandefro and Diana Elbaum, and story expert, Mmabatho Kau, will be mentoring these producers, with a host of film industry experts in support.

    Elias Ribeiro, head of studies and executive director of the Realness Institute, says, “We have a brilliant line-up of experts this year who will be meeting the producers including Femi Odugbemi, Katriel Schory and Dayo Ogunyemi, and IFFR Festival director Vanja Kaludjercic adding their superb skills, insights and guidance during this time.”

