    All about this year's Banff Film Festival!

    7 Oct 2022
    Creatives from across the globe will gather in Cape Town to celebrate some of the greatest minds in adventure filmmaking at this year's Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Taking place from 28 October to 6 November this year’s festival will be the 19th year that Cape Union Mart brings one of the biggest mountain festivals in the world to South African shores.

    The festival is being hosted in partnership with some biggest names in outdoor adventure including K-Way, Hi-Tec, GoPro, Garmin and Black Diamond.

    The festival attracts adventure filmmakers, outdoor heroes, athletes and thrill-seekers of all stripes. This year’s event will spotlight some of the best mountain films and exceptional filmmaking talent from around the globe. It will also offer something for everyone with a mix of topics and cinematic styles that will both inspire and entertain.

    Source: Picture Supplied.
    A tête-à-tête with director of Mlungu Wam Jenna Bass

    By 3 days ago

    Marketing manager at Cape Union Mart, Odile Hufkie, says, “As one of the world’s most prestigious adventure film festivals, Cape Union Mart is delighted to be able to continue bringing Banff to South Africa every year. It is always a pleasure to give viewers access to the highest calibre of inspirational and authentic stories that showcase the full breadth and diversity of everyday sports and adventure heroes.”

    The Adventure Film Challenge

    Attendees at this year’s film festival will get the opportunity to see the winning submission from the annual Cape Union Mart Adventure Film Challenge.

    The competition, an initiative created by Cape Union Mart nine years ago, provides aspiring and professional filmmakers with the opportunity to showcase their videography and filmmaking skills while embracing their love for South Africa’s outdoor culture. This year it was won by Richard Schnitter’s film 9 to 5.

    Aside from winning the right to show his film at the festival, Schitter also won a R10,000 cash prize, K-Way gear to the value of R5,000 and a Mini SE drone and Fly More Combo with additional accessories, all from DJI.

    Image supplied: Patrick Aryee is presenting Evolve
    Patrick Aryee sets out to discover our world through biomimicry

    By 29 Sep 2022

    Schnitter says, “I have been going to watch the Banff film festival since I was a small child. It has always inspired me. Winning this competition and being able to showcase my film at this festival is an absolute dream come true.”

    If you want to get in on the action and see what the world’s best and brightest adventure content creators are creating, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival will be airing at the following Nu Metro cinemas in Cape Town, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape:

    Canal Walk, Cape Town
    Boardwalk Mall, Gqeberha
    Cornubia Mall, Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal
    Ballito Junction, Ballito, Kwa-Zulu Natal
    Hyde Park Corner, Johannesburg
    Emperors Palace, Johannesburg

    Tickets are available here.

