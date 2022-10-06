Second collection from Adidas x Thebe Magugu collab launches

Source: Supplied

Influenced by the idea of unbridled joy and freedom, this FW22 collection sees the Bird of Paradise Plant print brought to life in a vivid palette of graphic accents that celebrate the designer's culture, upbringing and identity.

The collection spans across training, yoga and a set of lifestyle garments including remixes of iconic Adidas footwear silhouettes, such as the NMD R1, Nizza Platform and Forum footwear. The pieces feature design accents from Magugu’s Bird of Paradise print, united with Adidas performance technology.

Source: Supplied

In line with the sportswear giant's focus on consciously crafting performance materials and helping curb plastic waste, hero styles and pieces have also been made in part with recycled materials.

Finding beauty in the everyday

Magugu comments, “For the second drop of my collection with Adidas, I focused on finding beauty in the everyday. Inspired by the heritage of my native land, this drop unveils the Bird of Paradise print, enthused by unbridled joy and freedom. I am thrilled to be able to bring this to life with Adidas's iconic performance and lifestyle pieces.

“We’ve turned up the style in the second drop, riffing on interesting streetwear motifs and refashioned them into stealthy pieces for both performance and Originals. The prints are bold, the colours are striking and the silhouettes modern to create a collection that people will feel confident and secure in morning, day and night. One of my favorite pieces is the Adidas x Thebe Magugu Poncho Hoodie, which references a key silhouette in my universe and moves it into sports.”

The Mainline Drop 2 collection is already available for adiClub members early access, and to all from 18 October 2022 at adidas.co.za and select Adidas stores with prices ranging between R399 and R2799.