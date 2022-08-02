Adidas debuts collection designed with SA's Thebe Magugu

Adidas has launched the first of two ranges developed in collaboration with celebrated South African luxury designer, Thebe Magugu. The first Adidas x Thebe Magugu drop is inspired by African heritage, community and kinship and has been designed with inclusivity in mind.

Source: Supplied

The debut collection for women features the celebratory and joyful artwork of a woman dancing, designed in collaboration with artist Phathu Nembilwi, and influenced by Magugu’s mother, aunt and grandmother, and the theme of femininity, interwoven with Adidas material technology.

Each garment features an abstract selection of bright and punchy colours including, impact orange and yellow, accents of shock pink, backgrounded by pulse lilac. The collection spans across sports including running, swimming, training, tennis, football, and cycling alongside a set of casual lifestyle garments.

Source: Supplied

United by a shared passion for inclusivity and kinship, the collection includes a three-piece modesty swimwear set made in part with recycled materials and chlorine-resistant fabric that is lightweight and chlorine-resistant swimwear in inclusive sizing (XS-4XL), and gender-neutral pieces with UniteFit – a fit system that is created with a spectrum of sizes, genders and forms in mind.

Source: Supplied

The high-performance tennis pieces will be premiered during a prominent hardcourt tournament by Adidas’ athletes Dana Mathewson, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger Aliassime and Daria Kasatkina, who are passionate about encouraging diversity and inclusivity on and off the court. The tennis collection features the Purple NY UniteFit Tennis Dress, designed to deliver style and functionality and made in part with recycled materials.

Alongside the performance pieces, the statement Originals looks include the Originals Crop T-shirt and the Originals 7/8 Leggings. The collaboration also includes remixes of iconic Adidas footwear silhouettes including the Stan Smith, Nizza Platform, Astir and Forum footwear, which feature design accents from Thebe Magugu's signature prints.

Source: Supplied

Merging storytelling, design and performance

Magugu commented: “I’m infinitely inspired by the energy of the women in my life and the heritage of my native land. Bringing together such personal stories through design and blending them with Adidas’ iconic performance and lifestyle pieces has been an amazing process. The collection really celebrates all the positive influences around me, and a sense of community that is so important to me. I hope it inspires the same joyful feeling in those who wear it.

“The tennis pieces will be worn by world-renowned players during one of the sport’s most iconic tournaments this summer – I am proud to play a small part in championing the sport and helping to make it more inclusive.”

The second drop of the season in October 2022, will feature the Thebe Magugu Bird of Paradise plant print that represents the idea of unbridled joy and freedom, which unites with Adidas performance technology such as the boost midsole, in a yoga look alongside the revival of the button-down jogger and statement tee.

The Adidas x Thebe Magugu Mainline Drop 1 collection will be available from 1 August 2022 for AdiClub members early access at adidas.co.za, and to all on 15 August 2022 at Adidas select stores and online.