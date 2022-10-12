Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Topco MediaSHAREit GroupFCB JoburgThe Media KrateWunderman ThompsonBroad MediaHavas JohannesburgOgilvy South AfricaV5 DigitalSmoke Customer IntelligenceDentsuMann MadeOur Salad MixOptimize AgencyAsk AfrikaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

PR & Communications News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Account Manager Johannesburg
  • PR Media Relations Executive Johannesburg
  • Media Liaison Officer Cape Town
  • Senior Account Director - PR Johannesburg
  • Publicity Internship Johannesburg
  • Copy Editor Cape Town
  • Manager - Intranet Community and Internal Communications Johannesburg
  • Communications Manager George
  • Mid-Weight PR Account Manager - Beauty and Fashion Johannesburg
  • Senior Copywriter Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Propel Media Barometer finds most journalists respond within 4 hours of receiving pitch

    12 Oct 2022
    PR Management platform Propel has announced the release of its Q4 2022 Propel Media Barometer.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The barometer found that 58% of journalist responses occur within the first four hours of the pitch being sent. In addition, it was also found that 56% of pitches that were opened by journalists were read within the first hour of receipt.

    Shorter pitches

    This information coincides with an industry trend being noticed by Propel of making pitches shorter and more succinct. In fact, 23% fewer pitches of between 500-1,000 words were sent in Q3 compared to Q2.

    There was also a 6% increase in the number of pitches being sent in the 50-149 word range compared to last quarter, and these pitches received an 8.3% response rate, which is the highest of the pitch length groupings.

    Meanwhile, while it was found that subject lines of 16 words or longer were getting the highest open rates, their response rates were less than half of pitches whose subject lines were between six and nine words, with rates of 1.66% and 3.82% respectively.

    Source:
    Traditional marketing mediums still have a key role to play

    By 28 Sep 2022

    These factors show that journalists prefer to read succinct pitches with short, clear subject lines, something which is reflected in the response rate for the quarter.

    Overall journalist response rates have increased from the previous quarter, rising from 3.25% at the end of Q2 to 3.35% at the end of Q3. The past several years have seen a consistent downward trend in journalist response rates to pitches, making this uptick encouraging.

    Uphill battle

    However, many PR and communications professionals feel they’re still facing an uphill battle to obtain earned media coverage for their clients and companies.

    To address this issue, Propel compiled a series of Propel Media Barometer reports to enable PR pros to better focus their pitching.

    The company compiles these reports by analysing (and anonymising) the over 400,000 pitches PR professionals sent through the platform’s email plugin over the past quarter to find trends in pitching and journalist response rates.

    Source © PRovoke Media
    Local PR agency features in PRovoke Media's 2022 Global Agency of the Year finalists

    27 Sep 2022

    Using these metrics, comms and PR professionals alike can adjust their pitching strategies to achieve better results and provide journalists with better sources.

    “We’re excited to present our Q4 2022 Propel Media Barometer,” said Zach Cutler, Propel co-founder, CEO and chairman. “The positive trend we’ve seen in the overall response rates points to shifting tactics among PR professionals. Previous barometers have shown that the shorter and more to the point pitches and subject lines are, the higher the likelihood of a journalist response. While we still aren’t at the 3.5% response rates of 2021, this uptick shows that with the right strategy, people in PR can increase their chances of getting published while providing journalists with quality sources for their stories.”

    To download the Q4 2022 Media Barometer click here.

    NextOptions
    Read more: journalists, Bizcommunity, PR, Zach Cutler, Propel

    Related

    Natasha Maharaj. Source: Supplied.
    Hoorah and Distell launch internal data intelligence agency1 day ago
    Source:
    Brands must prepare for a different kind of Black Friday1 day ago
    Source:
    Warc and MMA Global release state of modern marketing report2 days ago
    APO Group celebrates its 15th anniversary by offering one-year press release distribution to 15 NGOs
    APO GroupAPO Group celebrates its 15th anniversary by offering one-year press release distribution to 15 NGOs7 Oct 2022
    Source: Picture Supplied.
    A tête-à-tête with director of Mlungu Wam Jenna Bass3 Oct 2022
    Source: Supplied. From left is Regina Reyes, Faith Zaba and Diana Mokalled.
    Wan-Ifra Women in News Editorial Leadership Award announces 2022 laureates29 Sep 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz