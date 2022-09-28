Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bateleur Brand PlanningTractor OutdoorSmoke Customer IntelligenceBurnesseoJacaranda FMPrimedia BroadcastingMultiChoice Connected VideoShowmaxAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingGrey AfricaHook, Line & SinkerKAP Industrial HoldingsHaveYouHeardWunderman ThompsonIMC ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Opinion South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Communications and Marketing Lead - SSA Cape Town
  • Sales and Marketing Consultant Cape Town
  • Marketing Manager/Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Art Director - Copywriter Team Port Elizabeth
  • Marketing Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Content Developer/Copywriter Somerset West
  • Marketing Manager Johannesburg
  • Marketing Manager Centurion
  • Head of Social Media Johannesburg
  • Head of Marketing Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Traditional marketing mediums still have a key role to play

    28 Sep 2022
    Bonnie RamailaBy: Bonnie Ramaila
    Traditional mediums are still relevant in modern-day marketing. Why? Because traditional mediums are the original P, in 4P's of Kotler's principle of marketing.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    In simple English - traditional mediums such as TV, radio, print (newspapers and magazines) and outdoor, are the original mediums through which a company promotes its product, services or brand. Looking at the Kotler’s principles of marketing in the olden days, we used to have 4P’s, they were, product; price; place and promotion.

    Now we have 7P’s being product, price, place, promotion, people, process and physical evidence. However, according to the marketing studies, the first four P’s I mentioned earlier are called the core, and the last three are said to be extended marketing mix.

    Of particular interest is how over the years our marketing activities have changed, for the better. The promotion tool has given birth to so many aspects within it, due to the advent of technology precipitating the digital age. I am still of the view that promotion still plays a very huge role in creating perception and promoting brand recognition. Besides, let’s face it, advertising is about perception and brand recognition!

    Digital media killing print

    These days, we now have additional siblings in promotional tools at our disposal for example social media and digital media, not forgetting their less used cousin, public relations in the mix. Lately, I have watched how brands, services and products are communicated in the media space, and could not help but observe how the traditional mediums are pushed to the outer sanctum.

    Digital media is killing (or has killed) a lot of print mediums, and we’ll be burying many print publications one by one in not-so-distant future!

    However, I still believe there is a role that traditional mediums play, and will continue to do so in the advertising industry, especially when huge integrated marketing campaigns are embarked upon – and also small campaigns.

    As I toyed with this dilemma, I went back to basics looking back at our days in the advertising industry - the analogue days - how things used to be
    done, it was quite interesting how we managed to run effective campaigns just by using the ‘4some’ (TV, radio, print and outdoor) – and won awards as well!

    Supplied. Mpume Ngobese, Joe Public's co-MD examines the shifts we are seeing from brands globally following the recent Cannes Lions
    Concept and Craft: the key to winning work

    By 4 Jul 2022

    I remember when a huge advertising campaign was about to be launched, a media strategy would have determined the channels, reach, frequency and impact – good old media planning 101. Fast forward 20 years, the picture looks different. Social and digital media are part of the mix in the media strategy and promotion component. And at times, I’ve noticed that clients utilise the social or digital media only without the PR or traditional mediums to launch a campaign.

    Now, what is wrong with this picture? When clients (together with their agencies) decide to utilise social and digital mediums alone to run a campaign, they should not be shocked when it does not do well in the public space, or achieve the desired objectives.

    Traditional media should kick start the campaign

    This is like an elephant walking on 3 legs… that is if it can walk! I believe that using social and digital mediums only and neglecting to add traditional mediums and PR in the mix, would not always yield desired results for a brand or product or service – irrespective of how big or small the campaign is. This is a mistake clients make, thinking that social media is the be-all and end-all of the ‘P’ in the marketing mix.

    I still feel traditional mediums are key in carrying and kick-starting a campaign. I believe that if we could use traditional – social – digital – PR (all 4) in any size of any campaign, that campaign would have a better impact and wider reach.
    So, hear me out…

    • When a brand or product or service is launched, I’ll just use a product for the purposes of this article, the media strategy should have a detailed plan on how traditional mediums, social media, digital media and PR are going to be utilized and staggered to maximize impact and reach of the campaign
    • First, the campaign should first break in traditional mediums; TV, radio, print (newspapers and magazines) and outdoor for the first week, at high frequency (depending on the budget and size of the campaign, of course).
    • In the second week, the frequency could go from medium to low on traditional mediums, and allow digital to kick in and take effect to continue to keep the momentum. And later, in the same week or so, PR takes effect with views, news, interviews and controlling the narrative of the campaign - that whole publicity blitzkrieg!

    • Then, in the subsequent weeks (third to fifth week or so) social media with PR at the forefront takes centre stage, whilst traditional slows down (not killed!). At this time, communication is quite key as social media is utilised rigorously to prolong the longevity of the campaign in the media space, whilst being backed by PR. Digital will still be at it -albeit at low frequency. Thus, the latter weeks of the campaign are used to unpack content, push a particular narrative – to ensure that a product is recognised and perceptions are positive.

    This approach could be done even with small campaigns such as communicating a change of a product pack or change of font in the pack! I really believe there is a place for traditional mediums in this digital age, it needs creative thinking on how it is utilised. In the analogue days, a campaign would run for six to eight weeks just on traditional mediums, with added value from the spots given, to close the gap. I hope these days added value is bigger since social and digital media have taken the industry by storm.

    So, let’s not look at the traditional mediums as an outcast – or waste of time, and treat her like a stepchild – she’s always been the firstborn of mediums – the fact that she’s getting old and grey does not mean she’s lost her touch. Not all print mediums are going to die… yet! I still prefer hard copy though. I appreciate the art of looking at pictures, in print!

    NextOptions
    Bonnie Ramaila
    Bonnie Ramaila's articles

    About Bonnie Ramaila

    Bonnie Ramaila is an international communication consultant. She previously worked in the private and public sector as a communication expert. She runs a consultancy that specialises in bespoke communication for niche clients and individuals. Services include communication and media advice, facilitation, publicity and strategy development. She writes in her personal capacity.
    Read more: marketing, campaign, Bonnie Ramaila, TV

    Related

    #OrchidsandOnions: Two sides of the advertising coin
    #OrchidsandOnions: Two sides of the advertising coin1 day ago
    Source © Jacek Sopotnicki Nairobi, Kenya's captial city
    William Ruto vs Kenya's media: democracy is at stake19 Sep 2022
    #LunchtimeMarketing: Human-centered leadership key to business advancement
    #LunchtimeMarketing: Human-centered leadership key to business advancement16 Sep 2022
    Source:
    From Santa to Elsa: Influencer marketing is a tale as old as time15 Sep 2022
    Source:
    Report: Black women, young people still excluded from meaningful ownership in film and TV14 Sep 2022
    Source:
    Marketing is the science of data and creativity13 Sep 2022
    Source: © speedfighter
    Queen Elizabeth II: the end of the 'new Elizabethan age'9 Sep 2022
    Cape Town TV office. Picture supplied.
    Cape Town TV goes digital7 Sep 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz