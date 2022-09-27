Local PR agency features in PRovoke Media's 2022 Global Agency of the Year finalists

In the first phase of PRovoke Media's 2022 Global Agency of the Year, local agency Razor is a finalist in the Corporate/Financial PR Agencies of the Year category.

Global agency of the Year

Multinational public relations networks BCW, Edelman, FleishmanHillard, Golin and Weber Shandwick are PRovoke Media's five finalists for Global Agency of the Year recognition.

The winner will be announced at the Global Sabre Awards ceremony, which takes place as part of the PRovokeGlobal PR Summit on 26 October in Washington DC.

Specialist categories

PRovoke Media has also selected finalists in seven specialist categories — Consumer, Corporate/Financial, Creative, Digital, Healthcare, Public Affairs and Technology — as well as for a New Consultancy of the Year category.

More Finalists will be added after winners from the Asia-Pacific and LatAm competitions are announced in mid-October.

Agency of Year honourees

So far, finalists are drawn from more than 10 markets around the world — from the US and UK to Canada, Ireland, Germany, South Africa, Spain, Slovakia, Sweden and the UAE — and were selected from among our Agency of the Year honourees across the globe.

The 2022 Global PR Agencies of the Year are the result of an exhaustive research process involving more than 400 submissions and virtual meetings with the best PR firms around the world.

The winners will be announced on 26 October at our Global Sabre Awards ceremony which takes place as part of the PRovokeGlobal PR Summit, which will also rank the 40 best public relations campaigns from around the world this year.

Global PR Agencies of the Year BCW Edelman FleishmanHillard Golin Weber Shandwick Consumer PR Agencies of the Year Hunter Praytell Taylor Herring Corporate/Financial PR Agencies of the Year FGS Global Razor Seven Hills Creative PR Agencies of the Year H+K Strategies Hope&Glory M Booth Trigger Digital PR Agencies of the Year Day One Agency Edelman Lynn Healthcare PR Agencies of the Year Clyde Group Evoke Kyne Finn Partners GCI Health Real Chemistry Public Affairs Agencies of the Year Argyle Bully Pulpit Interactive PLMR Seesame Technology PR Agencies of the Year Axicom Piabo WE New Agencies of the Year Bryson Gillette Fight or Flight

This list will be updated with the addition of more finalists after winners from the Asia-Pacific and LatAm competitions are announced in mid-October.