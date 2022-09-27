Industries

    Local PR agency features in PRovoke Media's 2022 Global Agency of the Year finalists

    27 Sep 2022
    In the first phase of PRovoke Media's 2022 Global Agency of the Year, local agency Razor is a finalist in the Corporate/Financial PR Agencies of the Year category.
    Source © PRovoke Media
    Source © PRovoke Media PRovoke Media

    Global agency of the Year

    Multinational public relations networks BCW, Edelman, FleishmanHillard, Golin and Weber Shandwick are PRovoke Media's five finalists for Global Agency of the Year recognition.

    The winner will be announced at the Global Sabre Awards ceremony, which takes place as part of the PRovokeGlobal PR Summit on 26 October in Washington DC.

    Specialist categories

    PRovoke Media has also selected finalists in seven specialist categories — Consumer, Corporate/Financial, Creative, Digital, Healthcare, Public Affairs and Technology — as well as for a New Consultancy of the Year category.

    More Finalists will be added after winners from the Asia-Pacific and LatAm competitions are announced in mid-October.

    Source: © Provoke Media M&C Saatchi’s Razor PR, and its client Tiger Brands, won the Platinum Sabre Award for the best public relations programme in Africa
    SA agencies soar at African Sabre Awards 2022

    31 May 2022

    Agency of Year honourees

    So far, finalists are drawn from more than 10 markets around the world — from the US and UK to Canada, Ireland, Germany, South Africa, Spain, Slovakia, Sweden and the UAE — and were selected from among our Agency of the Year honourees across the globe.

    The 2022 Global PR Agencies of the Year are the result of an exhaustive research process involving more than 400 submissions and virtual meetings with the best PR firms around the world.

    The winners will be announced on 26 October at our Global Sabre Awards ceremony which takes place as part of the PRovokeGlobal PR Summit, which will also rank the 40 best public relations campaigns from around the world this year.

    Global PR Agencies of the Year
    BCW
    Edelman
    FleishmanHillard
    Golin
    Weber Shandwick
    Consumer PR Agencies of the Year
    Hunter
    Praytell
    Taylor Herring
    Corporate/Financial PR Agencies of the Year
    FGS Global
    Razor
    Seven Hills
    Creative PR Agencies of the Year
    H+K Strategies
    Hope&Glory
    M Booth
    Trigger
    Digital PR Agencies of the Year
    Day One Agency
    Edelman
    Lynn
    Healthcare PR Agencies of the Year
    Clyde Group
    Evoke Kyne
    Finn Partners
    GCI Health
    Real Chemistry
    Public Affairs Agencies of the Year
    Argyle
    Bully Pulpit Interactive
    PLMR
    Seesame
    Technology PR Agencies of the Year
    Axicom
    Piabo
    WE
    New Agencies of the Year
    Bryson Gillette
    Fight or Flight

    This list will be updated with the addition of more finalists after winners from the Asia-Pacific and LatAm competitions are announced in mid-October.

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz