Effie Awards 2022 finalists announced

Effie Awards finalists earn points toward the global Effie Index and attaining finalist status ensures that agency and client partnerships are globally recognised for having implemented campaigns that delivered against business objectives. This year, finalists got to take home ‘the metal’ with the introduction of the Effie Finalist Trophy, a welcome addition to any agency or client’s brag bag.

The finalist party, complete with incredible views over the Johannesburg skyline was preceded by the Effie Summit at which this year’s Keynote was delivered by Google’s country director for South Africa, Alistair Mokoena. The address provided highly informative insights into using effective marketing to drive shared inclusive sustainable growth in organisations. The keynote focused on the importance of how Sustainable Development Goals and the 3Ps (People, Planet, Profit) should inform everything we do as an industry.

“The Effie Summit proved to be the ideal precursor to the finalists announcement, as Alistair, a highly respected business leader within the agency world and beyond captivated the attendees with his take on effectiveness and ‘the bigger picture’. And then it was time to celebrate like only our industry can, with DJs, music, great food, and incredible views. And importantly, recognising that having earned a ‘finalist nod’ in an Effie Programme is irrefutable proof of the relevance and effectiveness of the work we deliver as an industry,” comments Mathe Okaba, ACA CEO.

This year a total of 85 entries across 42 categories were adjudicated by a highly experienced and distinguished jury representing the marketing, communications and advertising sector and drawn from a variety of disciplines including strategy, digital, creative, research, media and marketing. The jury was tasked with 'Awarding Ideas that Work®', with finalists competing for a highly coveted Effie Award. Winners of the 2022 programme will be announced at the Effie Awards Gala event to be held on 27 October.

Jury chair, Mpume Ngobese noted that the continued desire and willingness to participate in the Effie Awards, backed by a superb quality of entries, is indeed proof that the marketing and communications industry should be taken seriously for its ability to contribute to brand success.

“If 2021 was considered a learning curve, the excellence reflected in the 2022 entries is something worth noting. The jury had their work cut out for them as they read through, unpacked and debated each effectiveness entry in detail. We look forward to announcing this year’s most effective campaigns and to celebrating the 2022 Effie Awards winners in October,” comments Ngobese.

The 2022 Effie Awards Finalists:

AGENCY CAMPAIGN CATEGORY CLIENT 99c Communications Forage & Feast Launch Retail Shoprite Group of Companies Grey Africa/Liquid It’s Dry But You Can Sell In It Sustained Success – Products, Services Distell Grey South Africa Burger King Value Campaign Restaurants Burger King Joe Public #eatwithit Social Good – Brands/Positive Change AB InBev (South Africa) Joe Public How sustained great advertising has become a competitive advantage for the Chicken Licken brand and business Sustained Success – Products, Services Chicken Licken Joe Public The Anti-Advertising Advertising Campaign Finance Nedbank Joe Public The Anti-Advertising Advertising Campaign: Marketing Disruptors Nedbank King James Group Sanlam Savings J/AR Youth Marketing Sanlam King James Group TymeBank - Save What Matters Finance TymeBank M&C Saatchi Abel How the winter feels got us more sales Restaurants Nando's South Africa M&C Saatchi Abel Animals Do What? Social Good - Brands / Positive Change NSPCA M&C Saatchi Abel Making "Private School Chicken" Always Affordable Restaurants Nando's South Africa M&C Saatchi Abel How Superbalist.com got South Africans to wear the music they love Data-Driven / Commerce & Shopper Effies Dr. Tumi Sebopa M&C Saatchi Abel How Superbalist.com got South Africans to wear the music they love over Winter E-Commerce / Commerce & Shopper Effies Superbalist.com MediaCom Pampers MamaUyindlovu, South Africa Social Good - Brands / Positive Change Pampers MetropolitanRepublic Integrated Communications #ILoveEatingRussians Performance Marketing Eskort Net#work BBDO #TheMeltdown Corporate Reputation Net#work BBDO Ogilvy South Africa Bride Armour Social Good - Brands / Positive Change AB InBev (South Africa) Ogilvy South Africa Bride Armour Timely Opportunity AB InBev (South Africa) Ogilvy South Africa Growing from Strength to Strength Sustained Success - Products, Services AB InBev (South Africa) Ogilvy South Africa Change The Tune Youth Marketing Kimberly Clark South Africa Ogilvy South Africa Castle Lite – Switch to Renewable Environmental - Brands / Non-Profit AB InBev (South Africa) Ogilvy South Africa Castle Lite – Switch to Renewable Beverages - Alcohol AB InBev (South Africa) Ogilvy South Africa In Our Own Words Snacks & Desserts Mondelez Ogilvy South Africa In Our Own Words Social Good – Brands / Positive Change Mondelez VMLY&R (South Africa) Big Ads for Small Business Insurance Hollard VMLY&R (South Africa) Big Ads for Small Business Social Good - Brands / Positive Change Hollard VMLY&R (South Africa) Big Ads for Small Business Marketing Disruptors Hollard VMLY&R (South Africa) NXT LVL 2.0 Internet & Telecom Vodacom WPP Red Fuse Reigniting Growth with a Smile Personal Care Colgate-Palmolive (South Africa)

The Effie Awards South Africa is organised by the ACA with sponsors Nedbank, Sanlam, SAB, RMB, GIB, Aon, Investec and Metropolitan.

