    Effie Awards 2022 finalists announced

    27 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Association for Communication and Advertising
    Effie South Africa is pleased to announce 30 finalists in the 2022 Effie Awards South Africa programme. Finalists were announced and celebrated at the Effie finalist's party held at Hill on Empire's rooftop venue. The event was hosted by Effie South Africa and The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), organiser of the Effie programme in South Africa.
    Effie Awards 2022 finalists announced

    Effie Awards finalists earn points toward the global Effie Index and attaining finalist status ensures that agency and client partnerships are globally recognised for having implemented campaigns that delivered against business objectives. This year, finalists got to take home ‘the metal’ with the introduction of the Effie Finalist Trophy, a welcome addition to any agency or client’s brag bag.

    The finalist party, complete with incredible views over the Johannesburg skyline was preceded by the Effie Summit at which this year’s Keynote was delivered by Google’s country director for South Africa, Alistair Mokoena. The address provided highly informative insights into using effective marketing to drive shared inclusive sustainable growth in organisations. The keynote focused on the importance of how Sustainable Development Goals and the 3Ps (People, Planet, Profit) should inform everything we do as an industry.

    “The Effie Summit proved to be the ideal precursor to the finalists announcement, as Alistair, a highly respected business leader within the agency world and beyond captivated the attendees with his take on effectiveness and ‘the bigger picture’. And then it was time to celebrate like only our industry can, with DJs, music, great food, and incredible views. And importantly, recognising that having earned a ‘finalist nod’ in an Effie Programme is irrefutable proof of the relevance and effectiveness of the work we deliver as an industry,” comments Mathe Okaba, ACA CEO.

    Effie Awards 2022 finalists announced
    Effie Awards 2022 finalists announced

    This year a total of 85 entries across 42 categories were adjudicated by a highly experienced and distinguished jury representing the marketing, communications and advertising sector and drawn from a variety of disciplines including strategy, digital, creative, research, media and marketing. The jury was tasked with 'Awarding Ideas that Work®', with finalists competing for a highly coveted Effie Award. Winners of the 2022 programme will be announced at the Effie Awards Gala event to be held on 27 October.

    Jury chair, Mpume Ngobese noted that the continued desire and willingness to participate in the Effie Awards, backed by a superb quality of entries, is indeed proof that the marketing and communications industry should be taken seriously for its ability to contribute to brand success.

    “If 2021 was considered a learning curve, the excellence reflected in the 2022 entries is something worth noting. The jury had their work cut out for them as they read through, unpacked and debated each effectiveness entry in detail. We look forward to announcing this year’s most effective campaigns and to celebrating the 2022 Effie Awards winners in October,” comments Ngobese.

    The 2022 Effie Awards Finalists:

    AGENCYCAMPAIGNCATEGORYCLIENT
    99c CommunicationsForage & Feast LaunchRetailShoprite Group of Companies
    Grey Africa/LiquidIt’s Dry But You Can Sell In ItSustained Success – Products, ServicesDistell
    Grey South AfricaBurger King Value CampaignRestaurantsBurger King
    Joe Public#eatwithitSocial Good – Brands/Positive ChangeAB InBev (South Africa)
    Joe PublicHow sustained great advertising has become a competitive advantage for the Chicken Licken brand and businessSustained Success – Products, ServicesChicken Licken
    Joe PublicThe Anti-Advertising Advertising CampaignFinanceNedbank
    Joe PublicThe Anti-Advertising Advertising Campaign:Marketing DisruptorsNedbank
    King James GroupSanlam Savings J/ARYouth MarketingSanlam
    King James GroupTymeBank - Save What MattersFinanceTymeBank
    M&C Saatchi AbelHow the winter feels got us more salesRestaurantsNando's South Africa
    M&C Saatchi AbelAnimals Do What?Social Good - Brands / Positive ChangeNSPCA
    M&C Saatchi AbelMaking "Private School Chicken" Always AffordableRestaurantsNando's South Africa
    M&C Saatchi AbelHow Superbalist.com got South Africans to wear the music they loveData-Driven / Commerce & Shopper EffiesDr. Tumi Sebopa
    M&C Saatchi AbelHow Superbalist.com got South Africans to wear the music they love over WinterE-Commerce / Commerce & Shopper EffiesSuperbalist.com
    MediaComPampers MamaUyindlovu, South AfricaSocial Good - Brands / Positive ChangePampers
    MetropolitanRepublic Integrated Communications#ILoveEatingRussiansPerformance MarketingEskort
    Net#work BBDO#TheMeltdownCorporate ReputationNet#work BBDO
    Ogilvy South AfricaBride ArmourSocial Good - Brands / Positive ChangeAB InBev (South Africa)
    Ogilvy South AfricaBride ArmourTimely OpportunityAB InBev (South Africa)
    Ogilvy South AfricaGrowing from Strength to StrengthSustained Success - Products, ServicesAB InBev (South Africa)
    Ogilvy South AfricaChange The TuneYouth MarketingKimberly Clark South Africa
    Ogilvy South AfricaCastle Lite – Switch to RenewableEnvironmental - Brands / Non-ProfitAB InBev (South Africa)
    Ogilvy South AfricaCastle Lite – Switch to RenewableBeverages - AlcoholAB InBev (South Africa)
    Ogilvy South AfricaIn Our Own WordsSnacks & DessertsMondelez
    Ogilvy South AfricaIn Our Own WordsSocial Good – Brands / Positive ChangeMondelez
    VMLY&R (South Africa)Big Ads for Small BusinessInsuranceHollard
    VMLY&R (South Africa)Big Ads for Small BusinessSocial Good - Brands / Positive ChangeHollard
    VMLY&R (South Africa)Big Ads for Small BusinessMarketing DisruptorsHollard
    VMLY&R (South Africa)NXT LVL 2.0Internet & TelecomVodacom
    WPP Red FuseReigniting Growth with a SmilePersonal CareColgate-Palmolive (South Africa)

    Tickets for the Effie Awards Gala are exclusively available for purchase online via the following link - https://bit.ly/3U7WqUG.

    The Effie Awards South Africa is organised by the ACA with sponsors Nedbank, Sanlam, SAB, RMB, GIB, Aon, Investec and Metropolitan. For more information, visit the Effie Awards South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za or visit www.acasa.co.za.

    Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on Twitter to keep up to date on the latest developments.

    NextOptions
    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
    Read more: Alistair Mokoena, Mpume Ngobese, Mathe Okaba

