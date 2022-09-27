Effie Awards 2022 finalists announced

Effie Awards finalists earn points toward the global Effie Index and attaining finalist status ensures that agency and client partnerships are globally recognised for having implemented campaigns that delivered against business objectives. This year, finalists got to take home ‘the metal’ with the introduction of the Effie Finalist Trophy, a welcome addition to any agency or client’s brag bag.
The finalist party, complete with incredible views over the Johannesburg skyline was preceded by the Effie Summit at which this year’s Keynote was delivered by Google’s country director for South Africa, Alistair Mokoena. The address provided highly informative insights into using effective marketing to drive shared inclusive sustainable growth in organisations. The keynote focused on the importance of how Sustainable Development Goals and the 3Ps (People, Planet, Profit) should inform everything we do as an industry.
“The Effie Summit proved to be the ideal precursor to the finalists announcement, as Alistair, a highly respected business leader within the agency world and beyond captivated the attendees with his take on effectiveness and ‘the bigger picture’. And then it was time to celebrate like only our industry can, with DJs, music, great food, and incredible views. And importantly, recognising that having earned a ‘finalist nod’ in an Effie Programme is irrefutable proof of the relevance and effectiveness of the work we deliver as an industry,” comments Mathe Okaba, ACA CEO.
This year a total of 85 entries across 42 categories were adjudicated by a highly experienced and distinguished jury representing the marketing, communications and advertising sector and drawn from a variety of disciplines including strategy, digital, creative, research, media and marketing. The jury was tasked with 'Awarding Ideas that Work®', with finalists competing for a highly coveted Effie Award. Winners of the 2022 programme will be announced at the Effie Awards Gala event to be held on 27 October.
Jury chair, Mpume Ngobese noted that the continued desire and willingness to participate in the Effie Awards, backed by a superb quality of entries, is indeed proof that the marketing and communications industry should be taken seriously for its ability to contribute to brand success.
“If 2021 was considered a learning curve, the excellence reflected in the 2022 entries is something worth noting. The jury had their work cut out for them as they read through, unpacked and debated each effectiveness entry in detail. We look forward to announcing this year’s most effective campaigns and to celebrating the 2022 Effie Awards winners in October,” comments Ngobese.
|AGENCY
|CAMPAIGN
|CATEGORY
|CLIENT
|99c Communications
|Forage & Feast Launch
|Retail
|Shoprite Group of Companies
|Grey Africa/Liquid
|It’s Dry But You Can Sell In It
|Sustained Success – Products, Services
|Distell
|Grey South Africa
|Burger King Value Campaign
|Restaurants
|Burger King
|Joe Public
|#eatwithit
|Social Good – Brands/Positive Change
|AB InBev (South Africa)
|Joe Public
|How sustained great advertising has become a competitive advantage for the Chicken Licken brand and business
|Sustained Success – Products, Services
|Chicken Licken
|Joe Public
|The Anti-Advertising Advertising Campaign
|Finance
|Nedbank
|Joe Public
|The Anti-Advertising Advertising Campaign:
|Marketing Disruptors
|Nedbank
|King James Group
|Sanlam Savings J/AR
|Youth Marketing
|Sanlam
|King James Group
|TymeBank - Save What Matters
|Finance
|TymeBank
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|How the winter feels got us more sales
|Restaurants
|Nando's South Africa
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Animals Do What?
|Social Good - Brands / Positive Change
|NSPCA
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Making "Private School Chicken" Always Affordable
|Restaurants
|Nando's South Africa
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|How Superbalist.com got South Africans to wear the music they love
|Data-Driven / Commerce & Shopper Effies
|Dr. Tumi Sebopa
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|How Superbalist.com got South Africans to wear the music they love over Winter
|E-Commerce / Commerce & Shopper Effies
|Superbalist.com
|MediaCom
|Pampers MamaUyindlovu, South Africa
|Social Good - Brands / Positive Change
|Pampers
|MetropolitanRepublic Integrated Communications
|#ILoveEatingRussians
|Performance Marketing
|Eskort
|Net#work BBDO
|#TheMeltdown
|Corporate Reputation
|Net#work BBDO
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Bride Armour
|Social Good - Brands / Positive Change
|AB InBev (South Africa)
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Bride Armour
|Timely Opportunity
|AB InBev (South Africa)
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Growing from Strength to Strength
|Sustained Success - Products, Services
|AB InBev (South Africa)
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Change The Tune
|Youth Marketing
|Kimberly Clark South Africa
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Castle Lite – Switch to Renewable
|Environmental - Brands / Non-Profit
|AB InBev (South Africa)
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Castle Lite – Switch to Renewable
|Beverages - Alcohol
|AB InBev (South Africa)
|Ogilvy South Africa
|In Our Own Words
|Snacks & Desserts
|Mondelez
|Ogilvy South Africa
|In Our Own Words
|Social Good – Brands / Positive Change
|Mondelez
|VMLY&R (South Africa)
|Big Ads for Small Business
|Insurance
|Hollard
|VMLY&R (South Africa)
|Big Ads for Small Business
|Social Good - Brands / Positive Change
|Hollard
|VMLY&R (South Africa)
|Big Ads for Small Business
|Marketing Disruptors
|Hollard
|VMLY&R (South Africa)
|NXT LVL 2.0
|Internet & Telecom
|Vodacom
|WPP Red Fuse
|Reigniting Growth with a Smile
|Personal Care
|Colgate-Palmolive (South Africa)
Tickets for the Effie Awards Gala are exclusively available for purchase online via the following link - https://bit.ly/3U7WqUG.
The Effie Awards South Africa is organised by the ACA with sponsors Nedbank, Sanlam, SAB, RMB, GIB, Aon, Investec and Metropolitan. For more information, visit the Effie Awards South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za or visit www.acasa.co.za.
Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on Twitter to keep up to date on the latest developments.