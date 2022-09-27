Industries

Nkgabiseng Motau announced as Pendoring Awards jury president

27 Sep 2022
The jury for the 2022 Pendoring Awards has been announced, with Nkgabiseng Motau named as the jury president.
Image supplied: Nkgabiseng Motau has been announced as Jury president for the Pendoring Awards
Image supplied: Nkgabiseng Motau has been announced as Jury president for the Pendoring Awards

Motau, CCO and founding partner at Think Creative Africa, will head up another strong jury line-up that will judge the use of South Africa’s indigenous languages across the creative spectrum.

The Pendoring Awards celebrate the uniqueness, creativity and diversity in South Africa’s 10 indigenous languages. The Awards seek to recognise how the rich history and strength of the country’s indigenous languages are used to connect with a wider South African audience through marketing, advertising and communications.

Picture supplied.
The Pendoring Awards are now open for entries!

9 Sep 2022

No stranger to the Pendorings, Motau holds a gold Pendoring and has judged multiple rounds of the Awards. Motau is also regarded as a seasoned and valued juror globally, having been chosen to be part of juries for Cannes Lions 2021 and the Ad Stars awards in South Korea last year.

In an interview last year she said she believes the “diverse nature of our country brings a unique perspective and cultural sensitivity. We are able to tap into so many versions of reality, drawing on our history and our presence to create work that is really universal.”

“The jury for every Pendoring Awards has been full of exceptionally gifted and dedicated professionals, and this year not only stays true to our desire to have the best judge the best but has draws from a wide range of expertise across the creative community,” said Eben Keun, Pendoring general manager.

The power of 2: Motau reflects on Think Creative Africa's journey
The power of 2: Motau reflects on Think Creative Africa's journey

By 9 Mar 2022

This year’s Pendoring campaign encourages entrants to “Let Your Language Loose”, calling on South Africans to set their mother tongues free in the creative world instead of hiding them behind a second or third language. The deadline for entries has been extended to 30 September.

Go here for details on how to enter and more news on the awards.

The jury members are:

  • Sanele Ngubane - creative writer - TBWA RAAD
  • Ntando Msibi - creative director - Ogilvy
  • Vumile Mavumengwana - cofounder | Executive Creative Director - Odd by Dsgn
  • Ntokozo Tshabalala - creative director - TBWA Hunt\Lascaris
  • Seth Beukes - art director - Grey
  • Thando Silimela - creative director - VMLY&R
  • Coenraad Grebe - creative director - Ogilvy
  • Zamani Trevor Ngubane - design manager, in-store online and offline XP - The Coca-Cola Company, Africa
  • Nhlanhla "Solomon" Ngcobo - creative director - M&C Saatchi Abel
  • Jabulani Sigege - executive creative director - Machine_
  • Richardt Strydom - freelance content developer and writer
  • Terry McKenna – ECD - The Odd Number
  • Tumi Sethebe - ECD - The Riverbed Agency
  • Tshepo Tumahole - integrated creative director - Joe Public United
  • Tshepo Mogorosi - integrated creative director - Joe Public United
  • Lufuno Mavhungu – freelance creative director/copywriter
  • Nobantu Sibeko - integrated creative director - King James (part of Accenture Song)
  • Tshegofatso Phetlhe - creative director - VMLY&R
  • Portia Mamosebo - senior copywriter - King James (part of Accenture Song)
  • Osmond Tshuma - creative director - Mam'Gobozi
  • Marcelle du Plessis - creative director - Grey (Team Liquid)
  • Tanya de Jongh - creative director - Grid Worldwide

advertising awards, Ogilvy, Eben Keun, Pendoring Awards, M&C Saatchi Abel, Sanele Ngubane, Nkgabiseng Motau, The Odd Number, VMLY&R, Think Creative Africa, South African awards

