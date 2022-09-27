Nkgabiseng Motau announced as Pendoring Awards jury president

The jury for the 2022 Pendoring Awards has been announced, with Nkgabiseng Motau named as the jury president.

Image supplied: Nkgabiseng Motau has been announced as Jury president for the Pendoring Awards

Motau, CCO and founding partner at Think Creative Africa, will head up another strong jury line-up that will judge the use of South Africa’s indigenous languages across the creative spectrum.

The Pendoring Awards celebrate the uniqueness, creativity and diversity in South Africa’s 10 indigenous languages. The Awards seek to recognise how the rich history and strength of the country’s indigenous languages are used to connect with a wider South African audience through marketing, advertising and communications.

No stranger to the Pendorings, Motau holds a gold Pendoring and has judged multiple rounds of the Awards. Motau is also regarded as a seasoned and valued juror globally, having been chosen to be part of juries for Cannes Lions 2021 and the Ad Stars awards in South Korea last year.

In an interview last year she said she believes the “diverse nature of our country brings a unique perspective and cultural sensitivity. We are able to tap into so many versions of reality, drawing on our history and our presence to create work that is really universal.”

“The jury for every Pendoring Awards has been full of exceptionally gifted and dedicated professionals, and this year not only stays true to our desire to have the best judge the best but has draws from a wide range of expertise across the creative community,” said Eben Keun, Pendoring general manager.

This year’s Pendoring campaign encourages entrants to “Let Your Language Loose”, calling on South Africans to set their mother tongues free in the creative world instead of hiding them behind a second or third language. The deadline for entries has been extended to 30 September.

Go here for details on how to enter and more news on the awards.

The jury members are: