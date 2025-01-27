Richfield hosts research conference on globalisation and emerging technologies

On 17 October 2024, Richfield proudly hosted a research conference under the theme 'Globalisation reimagined in the digital era: Shaping an interconnected future'. The virtual event, spearheaded by Dr Stephen Akandwanaho, executive dean, faculty of information technology and research, brought together a cohort of academics, researchers, and industry leaders to explore how digital technologies are reshaping globalisation in an interconnected world.

The 2024 biennial research conference was a collaborative platform where scholars and experts presented innovative ideas, discussed groundbreaking discoveries, and debated solutions to complex global issues. The attendees included: Dr Alistair Mokoena, associate professor at NWU Business School; Dr Sheeba Armoogum, associate professor in cybersecurity at the University of Mauritius; Prof. Olive Stumke, head of department of audit and tax at the Durban University of Technology; Prof. Vivienne Lawack, deputy vice chancellor, University of Western Cape, among many other local and global thought leaders.

Globalisation today is less about the physical movement of goods and more about the flow of data and digital interactions. Discussions at the conference reflected this shift, delving into how technology influences economies, cultures, education, and sustainability.

Key topics included how artificial intelligence and blockchain are transforming industries, the use of digital tools to achieve sustainable development goals, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies into governance and education. Participants also examined ways to create more inclusive and resilient educational systems, particularly in areas where access to resources remains a challenge.

Hosting this conference reflects Richfield’s commitment to empowering students, academics, and industry leaders with the tools to navigate and lead in today’s increasingly complex world. The conference underscores Richfield’s role as a hub for innovation and interdisciplinary research, aligning with its mission to foster employability and positive societal transformation.

