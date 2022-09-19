Celebrate Heritage Day at the Regent Road Precinct

This Heritage Day, the South African Heritage Day Street Dining Festival Experience is happening at the Regent Road Precinct in Sea Point.

The festival seeks to celebrate our unique heritage. Bring family and friends and make your way from one end of Regent Road to the other while some of your favourite restaurants, galleries, hotels, and stores spill out onto the street.

Regent Road will be closed from Church Road to Solomons Road and bustling with a little something for everyone from 12pm to 9.30pm on 24 September.

Regent Road Precinct will also be bursting at its’ seams with live music by top local acts on two stages on either end of the 750m shopping precinct. Along with a variety of performance acts at different points along the road, there will be a myriad of engaging activities for young and old, you could watch as talented artists paint murals and portraits as part of a Street Art Extravaganza, professional dancers and theatre performers bust some moves while your little ones enjoy the kiddies play area.

Wondering what to do with your dogs? Feel free to bring them along, only if they are well-behaved, or should you be looking for a new furry family member, there is even an opportunity to adopt, so come ready for anything.

You can also enjoy gourmet South African food and drinks at its braaied best while emersed in the best the Atlantic seaboard and Cape Town has to offer.

Entrance is free, with a special thanks to the City of Cape Town, the Sea Point CID and the Yoyo Loyalty App for partnering with the Regent Road Precinct association to make this a street festival experience like never before.