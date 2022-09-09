Fak'ugesi Festival announces programme and awards shows

The 9th edition of the Fak'ugesi Festival is a celebration of pan-African talent in the digital sphere.

With the announcement of the #FromNowOn theme and the release of this year’s programme - award applicants and attendees are ready for the festival that will commence on 13 October 2022.

The #FromNowOn theme aims to showcase the creative climate of a new age after the positive (and negative effects) of the pandemic and how it has shaped our youth. The theme calls for a moment to pause and reflect on where we are today and takes a look into Africa’s digital future.

Lesley Williams, Tshimologong CEO, said, “The intersection between creativity and technology provides an innovative lens of understanding the world and crafting new solutions to problems. As the home of Fak’ugesi, we curate an innovation ecosystem where the convergence of hardware, software and content takes place. We proudly convene Africa’s leading talent in creative innovation each year and look forward to seeing what their imaginations will construct this year #FromNowOn”

Eduardo Cachucho, the new Fak’ugesi creative director, said, “Fak’ugesi has been the place to find rising African creatives working in digital from across the continent since 2014, in 2022 we welcome you back in person and online to meet trailblazing creatives, innovative organisations and brilliant makers.”

The public is invited to hear from and engage with trailblazing creatives, their work, and the future of creativity:

Virtual and in-person Conference (14-15 October) for anyone with a passion for digital innovation - from beginners to experts.

Expo (14-16 October) stands for organisations at the cutting edge of digital innovation and exhibitions showcasing Africa’s leading digital innovation.

A family-friendly interactive Maker Day (16 October) filled with collaborative creative activity for makers to meet artists and learn from them during walkabouts and screenings.

The much-anticipated pan-African Fak’ugesi Awards (21 October) will round off the festival in high spirits.

To kick it off, the exciting poster launch encapsulates the #FromNowOn theme with a Utopian-take on the future of the digital realm and showcases the talents of competition winner Samuel B. Gillham and his modern caricature.

In its first-ever edition of the Fak’uzine, Gillham introduces us to “Maya '', a bona fide internet explorer and the new festival mascot.

Callout for pan-African Fak’ugesi Awards applications

Fak’ugesi Awards for Digital Creativity calls for applicants to conclude their submissions by 21 September. The Awards have aimed to applaud African creativity in the digital space for nine years and they will continue to support this growth in 2022 by awarding the best works across five categories which include: Arts (visual and performance), Animation, Music, Video Games and Extended Reality (AR and VR).

The jury board includes Tegan Bristow (chairperson), Isaac Mogajane (Animation), Jepchumba (Digital Arts), Hugo Obi (Gaming), Ingrid Kopp (XR), Nonku Phiri (Music).

For more information and to apply, go here.

Lastly, attendees are able to enter the Jamz competition. Jamz is a combination of an animation jam and a video game hackathon for South African SMMEs. Where the jam and hackathon run in parallel with their own prizes Fak’ugesi also offer additional incentives for innovation in working across video games and animation. The competition calls for emerging video game and animation studios to develop their craft in a short period of time assisted by professional coordinators. Prizes include:

Prize for Video Games: 1 Year Incubation worth R600,000

Prize Animation: R50,000 Project Development Prize

For more information and to apply before 25 September, go here.

To see the festival programme and buy tickets, go here.