Reimagine Southern Africa's heritage in the Futures_Past project
Futures_Past is a regional response to pressing challenges in the heritage sector, including limited digitisation tools, shifting audience expectations, and the need for innovative public engagement.
The project supports institutions in reanimating archival collections through immersive formats such as virtual and augmented reality, spatial audio, and interactive installations.
“Futures_Past is about pushing the boundaries of how we experience history,” said Emmanuelle Denavit-Feller, regional head of New Media, Film & Television at IFAS.
“It’s a chance to build unexpected creative partnerships, surface overlooked stories, and explore how technology can deepen our connection to memory and place.”
“Electric South has been committed to building the immersive media ecosystem since 2015. We are delighted to be partnering with IFAS on Futures_Past to create new collaborations between immersive practitioners and archival institutions,” said Ingrid Kopp, director of Labs and Partnerships at Electric South.
"This is an opportunity to open up archives to new audiences through engaging experiences and to make the public more aware of the incredible stories in our shared past.”
The project includes three core components:
This project is initiated by the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) in collaboration with Electric South, and made possible thanks to funding from the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.
Participate in the Futures_Past project
Open call now live for archival and cultural institutions in South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi
Deadline for submissions: 12 August 2025
As part of the project launch, an open call is now live for archival and cultural institutions in South Africa, Lesotho, and Malawi to participate in Futures_Past.
Applications are welcomed from public and private museums, archives, cultural centres, libraries, universities, and heritage organisations that:
Prior experience with immersive technologies is not required.
Six selected institutions will:
Interested institutions are invited to submit:
For full open call details, visit the IFAS website.