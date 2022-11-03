The Nines restaurant opens in Sea Point

This month Sea Point is welcoming its newest dining experience, The Nines.

Image supplied: The Nines menu focuses on 'classics done right'

Hosted on the ninth floor of the newly developed Station House at Nineteen Kloof Road, The Nines offers breathtaking 270-degree views over upper Sea Point.

Floor-to-ceiling glass provides guests with an immersive viewing experience of the crisp blue Atlantic Ocean; calling out for summer lunches with good friends that quickly turn into sunset drinks over the horizon, or unforgettable romantic moonlit dinners.

The menu focuses on the concept of “classics done right”. Lates seabass, lezena spatchcock roast chicken and seafood risotto jostle for attention, amongst a repertoire of standouts. All dishes have been carefully chosen and developed to reflect this concept, speaking to provenance and produce-forward cooking.

The aesthetic speaks to the vision of luxurious comfort with organic shades of sand, tan and stone carried through to plush couches and oak panelling.

The name, The Nines, is an ode to a saying that offers no room for hesitation and hints at perfection. “Love me to the nines” inspires commitment to the highest degree, which is exactly what this culinary gem has to offer: a luxurious, yet comfortable dining experience that does not compromise.

Image supplied: The Nines is opening in Sea Point

“We wanted to create a warm and inviting space where people can come to indulge in incredible food,” explains Alison Thomas, head of operations. “The Nines is a special venue where people can come to create memories with the people that they love for years to come.”

The Nines is open for lunch and dinner, seven days a week. Ample, secure parking and ground-floor access lead to elevators directly up to the ninth floor of Station House.

To book a table for opening weekend from 4-6 November, click here.