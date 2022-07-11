Burna Boy headlines at DStv Delicious Food and Music Festival

Burna Boy is joining a host of South African and global stars at the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival.

Image supplied: Burna Boy will kick off the DStv Delicious Food and Music Festival

This is the first wave of artists to be announced, with more to follow in the coming weeks.

After a two-year absence, the food-and-music experience is back with a bang to bring a dash of zest and a splash of fun to Gauteng’s Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit over the Heritage Day weekend.

Joining Burna Boy in his long-awaited return to performing for his legions of South African fans are R&B hitmaker Babyface and hip-hop trio the Digable Planets, alongside English hip-hop/electronic dance outfit the Stereo MCs.

Mzansi’s musical heritage will be on proud display, with spoken-word poet Lebo Mashile composing a stirring performance piece especially for the festival. Plus, during a rousing “tribute to Miriam Makeba”, local divas Simphiwe Dana, Zenzi Makeba Lee and Msaki will celebrate the legacy of Mama Afrika in the year she would have turned 90.

As in previous years, this year’s feast of food and music is overflowing with a delectable line-up of talent to officially signal the reopening of the local entertainment season – from Naija’s finest to the springtime sounds of soul and amapiano.

Burna Boy will be headlining the main stage as the festival kicks off on 24 September alongside local Kwaito Legends - Mdu, Kabelo, Thebe, Arthur, Trompies and Dino Bravo, as well as Stereo MCs (best known for their hit Connected).

South African electronic music pioneer G-Force and hip-hop/kwaito duo Major League DJz will be on the decks on the main stage. On the same day, the dance stage will be pumping with DJs LKG, Lamiez, Zinhle and Soul Sista Zane, who’ll be keeping the music playing, the spirits soaring and the good times flowing.

Gracing the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival main stage on 25 September will be 12-time Grammy winner Babyface. Digable Planets, consisting of rappers Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler, Mariana “Ladybug Mecca” Vieira and Craig “Doodlebug” Irving, will also wow the audience with their unmatched jazz-rap and alternative hip-hop sounds.

Staying with wonderful, powerful women, also on the 25th, the great Makeba will be honoured when the next generation of women torch-bearers for South Africa’s musical heritage, the phenomenal Simphiwe, Msaki and Miriam’s granddaughter, Zenzi Makeba Lee will pay tribute to Mama Afrika – the ultimate African music icon.

Revellers can also enjoy the Afro-Latin world music grooves of Obrigado during the DStv Delicious weekend.

Manning the decks on the dance stage on Sunday will be DJs Oskido, Vinny, Christos, Ganyani and Fresh – the perfect upbeat way to wind down your Heritage Day weekend. More amazing talent will be added to the line-up, so keep an eye out for further announcements.

Please note that this year the festival will not include a Kid's Zone, so while families are more than welcome to come and enjoy the DStv Delicious experience, it also offers the ideal opportunity to plan that long-overdue post-Covid date night while you catch your favourite musicians in action.

Festival media director, Nokuthula Monaheng, said, “We are delighted to bring back the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival now that we are through this crippling pandemic. The festival will be bigger and better than ever before, with amazing culinary and musical talent touching down in Mzansi over the Heritage Day weekend for the greatest festival in Africa.”

Nyiko Shiburi, chief executive officer at MultiChoice South Africa, added, “As DStv, we’re always looking for ways to excite and engage our customers. We believe in creating real-time experiences that are fun and engaging, and DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival does just that. The Festival is not only a celebration of diverse communities from both a musical and food perspective, it is also a platform that creates jobs for many in the eventing value chain.”

The festival will take place from 24-25 September. July Price general access tickets are available at R690 per person, per day, with DStv subscribers getting a 25% discount for tickets purchased in July. VIP tickets are also available for R1950. For more information on tickets and the festival, go here.