Bietjie Bos Festival offers something a little different

Bietjie Bos Festival is offering a unique experience in attendees being able to camp out while listening to some of South Africa's biggest Afrikaans names.

Image supplied: Saarkie will be performing at Bietjie Bos Festival

Covid restrictions have been lifted and events are back with a bang in a big way. Leave your worries behind, grab your tent and ‘Gaan Bos’! Set in the Limpopo bush, the location is beautiful with a stellar line-up that includes Spoegwolf, Early B, Danny Smoke, Martin Bester, The Black Cat Bones, Riaan Benade, Straatligkinders, Valiant Swart, Van Pletzen, Bernice West, Zebraman, Saarkie, Akkedis and Die Melktert Kommissie.

Bietjie Bos, aptly named due to the location on Marakeli Farm in Limpopo, is a wild weekend of SA’s best Afrikaans artists, camping and non-stop entertainment all weekend.

Valiant Swart said, “I am very excited to be playing at the Bietjie Bos Festival. It`s high time! It`s been a while since I have been in the sunny Thabazimbi veld. I`ve always had great times there! Aside from the outdoors festival vibe, I am also really looking forward to seeing the other cool bands on the lineup – and to be rocking like the bad old days with electric guitars, drums and ice-cold beer!”

Peach van Pletzen says that fans can expect a massive show, with fabulous techno glam: “In the bushveld, we can let loose!. And it will be big and loud! We are looking forward to it!”

Bouwer Bosch from Straatligkinders said, “It`s always great to be in the bushveld and to do a show in the open air, where you are not just performing songs, but doing so under the stars. This is where nature and music meet – and ain`t it just two of the most beautiful things in the world. We can`t wait! Festivalgoers can expect some of our classic tunes, as well as some funky covers.”

So, grab those long-time-since dusty tekkies and all and sundry. This all-ages event is perfect for the whole family.

Bietjie Bos will take place from 5-7 August. A camping spot is included in your weekend ticket. You need to bring your own tent, or you can purchase an already set-up tent. Ticket information and purchase is available here.