Jacaranda FM bags 3 awards at the 2024 Prism Awards ceremony in Cape Town

The Public Relations Institute of South Africa (Prisa) awards Mzansi’s favorite radio station two gold and one silver award.

Jacaranda FM walked away with three awards for their inspiring #HerPerfectPitch and Spar Carols by Candlelight campaigns at the official Prism awards held on Saturday 21 September. These awards celebrate South Africa’s best and brightest PR campaigns for outstanding achievements.

This year Jacaranda FM’s #HerPerfectPitch campaign won a gold award for the best 'Diversity and Inclusion' campaign, and stood out as a first for radio in South Africa, winning another gold in the 'Radio as a Primary Tool' category that was added to the list of categories this year.

“Part of our innovative approach to broadcasting is moving the industry forward as we progress. This new category highlights the power of radio used as a strategic tool to connect with engaged consumers.” highlights Deirdre King, managing director of Jacaranda FM.

"Spar Carols by Candlelight (Carols) has been the archetype of Christmas celebrations for 21 years! Each year money raised for disadvantaged children increases, and with it, the impact this event has on all who give and receive. Prisa honours Jacaranda FM with a silver award for PR on a shoestring budget, highlighting that limited budget campaigns can drive tangible impact and tell stories that bind us as community," shared King.

#HerPerfectPitch

Gold | Radio as a Primary Tool

Gold | Diversity and Inclusion

Based on an exciting 2022 pilot campaign that helped women refine their business pitches, #HerPerfectPitch was a tenacious campaign that more than doubled results in 2023.

King added that Jacaranda FM developed a campaign that supported and assisted female-run businesses in a sustainable and significant way.

With the help of Access Bank’s partnership, Jacaranda FM enriched this annual campaign and the increasing amount of women who were part of it. Participation increased by 43% and the hyper-focused publicity resulted in 182 media pieces as third-party endorsements.

The challenge attracted 539 online entries the top 10 businesses presented their ‘elevator pitch’ to a ‘shark-tank’ style panel. The top three were selected and the winner was announced at a special #HerPerfectPitch event and on-air during the stations award-winning show, Breakfast with Martin Bester. Each panellist shared varying yet business-critical advice with these women as they pitch. Jacaranda FM launched #HerPerfectPitch three years ago and the competition continues to grow with over 300% increase in entries last year.

King emphasised that most participants found the mentorship value of the prize most appealing as they agree that mentorship from other successful women is hard to find. “#HerPerfectPitch has mentorship baked in, the pitch is just the start,” says King.

The winner walked away with R500,000 worth of advertising value on Jacaranda FM including a radio advert and amplification on Jacaranda FM's digital channels, six-week mentorship, tailor-made business model, research consultation, branding consultation, and digital & PR consultation

Spar Carols by Candlelight

Silver | PR on a Limited Budget

Carols weaves together artists from all walks of life, from Judith Sephuma to Kurt Darren, who perform Christmas carols in a world-class production to raise funds for a very special cause.

A total of 7,000 people watched live, and 70,000 streamed the show with the option to donate. A remarkable R500,000 was generously donated to help 14 children’s homes receive Christmas gifts.

“Thank you for these special honours for these very special campaigns, we are thrilled to have won three awards amongst the industries best communicators in South Africa. We hope to see more campaign leverage radio as part of award-winning PR campaigns,” concludes King.



