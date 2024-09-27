Empowering future generations – Location Bank creates online presence for 3,642 schools in Limpopo

Location Bank, a leading location data management and digital optimisation company, is proud to announce the successful cleaning, claiming and verification of over three and half thousand school locations across Limpopo on the Google Business Profile (GBP) platform. This significant achievement is a crucial step toward improving the online visibility and accessibility of educational institutions throughout the province.

In today's digital era, accurate and easily accessible online information is crucial for schools to engage with students, parents, and the wider community. Acknowledging this necessity, Location Bank undertook a comprehensive initiative to verify the Google Business Profile listings of 3,642 schools in Limpopo.

However, the process was not without its challenges. Google’s verification process is notably stringent, often requiring multiple forms of validation to confirm that each business or school accurately represents its location and services. Due to these requirements, we couldn't perform bulk verification and each school location demanded individual attention and verification.

This meticulous approach ensured that every listing met Google's standards, ultimately benefiting the schools and their communities by providing reliable and up-to-date information online. To this end Location Bank teams drove thousands of kilometres and visited hundreds of schools to physically verify their location data.

The project was a partnership between Location Bank, Telkom and the Department of Education, and involved verifying and updating critical details such as school names, addresses, contact information, operating hours, and official images.

This initiative demonstrates the significant impact of location data in reshaping the relationship between communities and educational institutions, enhancing their accessibility and connectivity in a rapidly digital environment. This extensive effort has significantly increased the online visibility of these schools, facilitating easier access to accurate and current information for the community. The data refinement not only elevates the schools' visibility in local search outcomes but also improves their capacity to engage with potential students and their families.

We take great pride in location accuracy and follow a proprietary four-tier data cleansing process to ensure we never send someone to the wrong location. In this project we used all four tiers: maps, telephonic, street view, and physical to establish a robust online presence for these 3,642 schools," stated Neil Clarence, co-founder of Location Bank. "Our commitment to precise and high-quality location data management ensures that teachers, students, parents, and visiting sports teams can easily find the schools they need, even those in remote and unmapped areas. The verification and optimisation process is already paying dividends with the schools seeing an over 40% increase in online traffic in just three months.”

