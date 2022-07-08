Basadi in Music Awards reveals list of nominees

The inaugural Basadi in Music Awards has announced the list of nominees.
Image sourced from the Basadi in Music website
: The Basadi in Music Award nominees have been announced
The nominees, voted for by the public, were announced at an intimate virtual event held at Kaya959 studios in Johannesburg. The prestigious CEO’s Mosadi in Business Achievement Award was also announced.
Recipients of the CEO’s Mosadi In Business Achievement Award include founder of Luvdr Beauty Dineo Ranaka, founder of Era DJ Zinhle and founder of Flutter Lerato Kganyago.
DBN Gogo is up for Artist of the Year, DJ of the Year and Song of the Year for Bambelela; while Pabi Cooper earned nods in Sampra Amapiano Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for Banyana ke Bafana. Nomfundo Moh is nominated in Kaya959 Afropop Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for Phakade Lami.
Sitting with two nominations, Makhadzi is in the running for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for Ghanama, so is Lerato Kganyago in the DJ of the Year and Entertainment Radio Presenter categories. She will also be honoured with the CEO’s Mosadi in Business Achievement Award.
Simmy also walked away with two nominations for Artist of the Year and Sofnfree Dance Artist of the Year while Chairo is nodded in Gospel Artist of the Year and Newcomer of the Year categories. Skye Wanda is up for the Songwriter of the Year and Kaya959 Afropop Artist of the Year and Jamie Lee Sexton is nominated in the Pop Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year categories.
DJ Zinhle is in the running for DJ of the Year category and will receive the CEO’s Mosadi in Business Achievement Award.
The categories for Kontemporêre Kunstenaar van die Jaar, Music Video Director of the Year, Gqom Artist of the Year and Kwaito Artist of the Year were abandoned because they did not receive any votes.
“Kaya 959 is proud to sponsor the Afropop category for the first annual Basadi in Music awards. To be a part of an event that honours women in their endeavours is truly a pleasure. Congratulations to all the nominees who continue to break boundaries in this often-male dominated industry, embrace their power through the music and entertain us every day” says Kaya 959 managing director Sibongile Mtyali.
Hloni Modise, CEO and founder of Basadi in Music Awards, said, “We are proud of the calibre of nominees for the first-ever Basadi in Music Awards. We send our congratulations and best wishes to our nominees. These awards have put power in the hands of the fan, the supporter and lover of South African music. We owe a debt of gratitude to the voters who were so keen and enthusiastic to vote their favourites in. We call on them again to vote for the winners who will walk away with the prestigious trophies of Basadi in Music Awards. A note of appreciation also goes out to Kaya959 who hosted us today and all the generous sponsors of Basadi in Music Awards.”
To vote for your favourite nominee, SMS the category code and nominee name to 49960. Each SMS is at a cost of R2 with no limit to the number of times the public can vote for their favourites. The closing date for voting is 31 July 2022 at midnight. Terms and conditions apply.
The complete list of nominees:
Sampra Amapiano Artist of the year
- Boohle
- DJ Fonzi
- Kamo Mphela
- LadyDu
- Pabi Cooper
Kaya959 Afropop artist of the year
- Phumla Music
- Amahle
- Amanda Black
- Nomfundo Moh
- Skye Wanda
SofnFree Dance artist of the year
- Lady X
- Lalova Fox
- Lizwi
- Rethabile Khumalo
- Simmy
Gospel artist of the year
- Bathabile Skhosana
- Chairo
- Mmatema
- Puleng March
- Tsusie
Newcomer of year
- Chairo
- Buhle Womculo
- Millie Ngwalangwala
- Ntomza
- Paige
Rap/Hiphop artist of the year
- Boity
- Gigi Lamayne
- Moozlie
- Nadia Nakai
- Yashna
Songwriter of the year
- Amahle
- Azana
- Jamie Lee Sexton
- Msaki
- Skye Wanda
Traditional artist of the year
- Basetsana Ba Setso
- Candy Tsamandebele
- Mphoroku Moritini
- Ntunja
- Zipho Radebe
Pop artist of the year
- Jamie Lee Sexton
- Jacky Carpede
- Holly Rey
- Bonj
- Shekhinah
AC Wines Jazz artist of the year
- Zodwa Mabena
- Linda Tshabalala
- Shannon Mowday
- Thembelihle Dunjana
- Zoe Modiga
Artist of the year
- Azana
- Pabi Cooper
- DBN Gogo
- Holly Rey
- Makhadzi
- Nomfundo moh
- Simmy
DJ of the year
- DJ Zinhle
- DBN Gogo
- Lamiez Holworthy
- Lerato Kganyago
- Lesego M
Social Media Influencer of the year
- Bad Milk
- Khanyisa Patricia
- Mandz.Hot.Not
- Mihlali Ndamase
- Yaya Mavundla
Entertainment Radio Producer of the year
- Hlengiwe Khumalo of The Glenzito Super drive
- Nthabiseng Mamabolo of Better Together
- Nthabiseng Molapo of Jozi FM Local Top 20
- Phila Tyekana of The Touch Down
- Prudence Mathebula of The Midday Link Up
Entertainment Radio Presenter of the year
- Anele Mdoda of Anele and the Club (947)
- Jabulile Vilakazi of Ghetto Sound Zone (SK FM)
- Lebo Jojo Mokoena of Opulent Life (Opulence Radio)
- Lerato Kganyago of The Midday Link up (Metro FM)
- Minenhle Masondo of Behind The Curtain (Imvula FM)
Music TV Show Presenter
- Anele Zondo of Massive Music
- Helicopter Ndlovu of Ugubhulwami
- Lalla Hirayama of Massive Music
- Lamiez Holworthy of Live Amp
- Lootlove of Mzanzi Magic Music Specials
Entertainment Journalist of the year
- Amanda Maliba of Sowetan
- Doreen Molefe of Daily Sun
- Kedibone Modise of The Star
- Patience Bambalele of Sowetan
- Qhama Dayile of Drum Magazine
Song of the year
- Banyana ke bafana (Pabi Cooper, Focalistic & Ch'cco feat LuuDadeejay & Nobantu Vilakazi)
- Bambelela (DBN Gogo & Felo Lee Tee feat Pabi Cooper & Young Stunna)
- Ghanama (Makhadzi feat prince Benza)
- Phakade Lami (Nomfundo Moh feat Sha Sha & Ami Faku)
- Questions (Shekhinah)
Stylist of the year
- Boitumelo Katali
- Mbalenhle Pokwane
- Thobeka Mbane
- Tsakane Ndlovu
- Tshiamo Modisane