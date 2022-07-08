Basadi in Music Awards reveals list of nominees

The inaugural Basadi in Music Awards has announced the list of nominees.

Image sourced from the Basadi in Music website : The Basadi in Music Award nominees have been announced

The nominees, voted for by the public, were announced at an intimate virtual event held at Kaya959 studios in Johannesburg. The prestigious CEO’s Mosadi in Business Achievement Award was also announced.

Recipients of the CEO’s Mosadi In Business Achievement Award include founder of Luvdr Beauty Dineo Ranaka, founder of Era DJ Zinhle and founder of Flutter Lerato Kganyago.

DBN Gogo is up for Artist of the Year, DJ of the Year and Song of the Year for Bambelela; while Pabi Cooper earned nods in Sampra Amapiano Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for Banyana ke Bafana. Nomfundo Moh is nominated in Kaya959 Afropop Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for Phakade Lami.

Sitting with two nominations, Makhadzi is in the running for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for Ghanama, so is Lerato Kganyago in the DJ of the Year and Entertainment Radio Presenter categories. She will also be honoured with the CEO’s Mosadi in Business Achievement Award.

Simmy also walked away with two nominations for Artist of the Year and Sofnfree Dance Artist of the Year while Chairo is nodded in Gospel Artist of the Year and Newcomer of the Year categories. Skye Wanda is up for the Songwriter of the Year and Kaya959 Afropop Artist of the Year and Jamie Lee Sexton is nominated in the Pop Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year categories.

DJ Zinhle is in the running for DJ of the Year category and will receive the CEO’s Mosadi in Business Achievement Award.

The categories for Kontemporêre Kunstenaar van die Jaar, Music Video Director of the Year, Gqom Artist of the Year and Kwaito Artist of the Year were abandoned because they did not receive any votes.

“Kaya 959 is proud to sponsor the Afropop category for the first annual Basadi in Music awards. To be a part of an event that honours women in their endeavours is truly a pleasure. Congratulations to all the nominees who continue to break boundaries in this often-male dominated industry, embrace their power through the music and entertain us every day” says Kaya 959 managing director Sibongile Mtyali.

Hloni Modise, CEO and founder of Basadi in Music Awards, said, “We are proud of the calibre of nominees for the first-ever Basadi in Music Awards. We send our congratulations and best wishes to our nominees. These awards have put power in the hands of the fan, the supporter and lover of South African music. We owe a debt of gratitude to the voters who were so keen and enthusiastic to vote their favourites in. We call on them again to vote for the winners who will walk away with the prestigious trophies of Basadi in Music Awards. A note of appreciation also goes out to Kaya959 who hosted us today and all the generous sponsors of Basadi in Music Awards.”

To vote for your favourite nominee, SMS the category code and nominee name to 49960. Each SMS is at a cost of R2 with no limit to the number of times the public can vote for their favourites. The closing date for voting is 31 July 2022 at midnight. Terms and conditions apply.

The complete list of nominees:

Sampra Amapiano Artist of the year

Boohle

DJ Fonzi

Kamo Mphela

LadyDu

Pabi Cooper

Kaya959 Afropop artist of the year

Phumla Music

Amahle

Amanda Black

Nomfundo Moh

Skye Wanda

SofnFree Dance artist of the year

Lady X

Lalova Fox

Lizwi

Rethabile Khumalo

Simmy

Gospel artist of the year

Bathabile Skhosana

Chairo

Mmatema

Puleng March

Tsusie

Newcomer of year

Chairo

Buhle Womculo

Millie Ngwalangwala

Ntomza

Paige

Rap/Hiphop artist of the year

Boity

Gigi Lamayne

Moozlie

Nadia Nakai

Yashna

Songwriter of the year

Amahle

Azana

Jamie Lee Sexton

Msaki

Skye Wanda

Traditional artist of the year

Basetsana Ba Setso

Candy Tsamandebele

Mphoroku Moritini

Ntunja

Zipho Radebe

Pop artist of the year

Jamie Lee Sexton

Jacky Carpede

Holly Rey

Bonj

Shekhinah

AC Wines Jazz artist of the year

Zodwa Mabena

Linda Tshabalala

Shannon Mowday

Thembelihle Dunjana

Zoe Modiga

Artist of the year

Azana

Pabi Cooper

DBN Gogo

Holly Rey

Makhadzi

Nomfundo moh

Simmy

DJ of the year

DJ Zinhle

DBN Gogo

Lamiez Holworthy

Lerato Kganyago

Lesego M

Social Media Influencer of the year

Bad Milk

Khanyisa Patricia

Mandz.Hot.Not

Mihlali Ndamase

Yaya Mavundla

Entertainment Radio Producer of the year

Hlengiwe Khumalo of The Glenzito Super drive

Nthabiseng Mamabolo of Better Together

Nthabiseng Molapo of Jozi FM Local Top 20

Phila Tyekana of The Touch Down

Prudence Mathebula of The Midday Link Up

Entertainment Radio Presenter of the year

Anele Mdoda of Anele and the Club (947)

Jabulile Vilakazi of Ghetto Sound Zone (SK FM)

Lebo Jojo Mokoena of Opulent Life (Opulence Radio)

Lerato Kganyago of The Midday Link up (Metro FM)

Minenhle Masondo of Behind The Curtain (Imvula FM)

Music TV Show Presenter

Anele Zondo of Massive Music

Helicopter Ndlovu of Ugubhulwami

Lalla Hirayama of Massive Music

Lamiez Holworthy of Live Amp

Lootlove of Mzanzi Magic Music Specials

Entertainment Journalist of the year

Amanda Maliba of Sowetan

Doreen Molefe of Daily Sun

Kedibone Modise of The Star

Patience Bambalele of Sowetan

Qhama Dayile of Drum Magazine

Song of the year

Banyana ke bafana (Pabi Cooper, Focalistic & Ch'cco feat LuuDadeejay & Nobantu Vilakazi)

Bambelela (DBN Gogo & Felo Lee Tee feat Pabi Cooper & Young Stunna)

Ghanama (Makhadzi feat prince Benza)

Phakade Lami (Nomfundo Moh feat Sha Sha & Ami Faku)

Questions (Shekhinah)

Stylist of the year