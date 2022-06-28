MusicExchange: Amy Jones shines the light of music

Amy Jones is having a stellar year.
She has just performed at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town for the semifinals and finals of the URC competition and last week released her new single Waiting for me. On the weekend of 12 August, she will perform at the 2022 Shrewsbury Flower Show in the United Kingdom.
Image supplied: Amy Jones
The singer-songwriter, known for her songs Burn, Get A Little and I Think I’m In Love said Waiting for me is about her personal journey.
“If you have a dream keep pushing at it and things will happen. The work is about overcoming people who keep saying you can’t do it. It’s a positive message. I wrote the song one Sunday morning on my acoustic guitar, it came to me very quicky.” she said.
I caught up with Jones last week…
What is your job description?
I am a singer-songwriter.
What does music mean to you?
Music means the world. I’m at my happiest when I’m singing. Music makes my heart smile.
My music is about…
My personal stories of hope and never giving up. I always love leaving a hopeful tone in all my songs. I believe songs should always encourage, inspire and motivate the one who is listening. There’s nothing better than a feel-good song.
What is your motto?
Live every day as if it is your last day on earth and nothing is impossible if you believe!
Fame is about…
Making an everlasting impact on others. It’s not about the money. People will always remember how you made them feel. Fame is about using your platform for the good, creating change or inspiring the next generation.
Retirement will happen when…
When I can’t hold a note anymore and when I can’t hold a guitar in my hand anymore.
I don't do…
Heavy metal music
I would love to co-write with…
Ed Sheeran, Tori Kelly and RJ Benjamin
Where do you go for inspiration to create?
I go to nature for inspiration.
What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?
I do enjoy seeing people sing along with passion to songs that I’ve written. It makes my heart smile.
The song you must do during every show?
Oh definitely You and Me
Any funny moments on stage?
One funny moment on stage was when I was part of the South African Youth Choir and 24 of us were chosen to take part in the Skouspel. All the girls had a song with Kurt Darren and we wore long flowy purple dresses. We were set to come up the stairs whilst Kurt starts singing, I then nervously, being 16 at the time, went up the stairs and tripped over my dress as it was too long. Thankfully it was just a rehearsal, but I got up so fast, I don’t think anyone noticed.
My heroes are…
Ed Sheeran, Tori Kelly, Dua Lipa, Leona Lewis and Emily Sande.
My style icon is…
Dua Lipa
Which living person do you admire most and why?
Ed Sheeran as he is so humble and writes the most beautiful songs.
What is your most treasured possession?
My Bible.
It's your round; what are you drinking?
G&T or a glass of bubbles.
Dream gig to do?
With Ed Sheeran and Tori Kelly in Europe.
What makes you stand out?
My hair, my bubbly personality and my heart for people.
If you were not a musician, what would you do?
A dietician or doctor.
Pick five words to describe yourself?
Pure, loving, positive, hopeful, passionate
Greatest movie ever made?
Grease
What book are you reading?
Don’t Ever Give Up by Joyce Meyers
What song changed your life?
You Are For Me by Kari Jobe
Who do you love?
I love Lee Willcock, his kids, my dog (Olaf) and my family and friends.
What is your favourite word?
Amazing
Top of your bucket list?
Meet Ed Sheeran and Tori Kelly.
Your greatest achievement?
Winning an award for Best EDM track of the year. Singing for the president and then also recently singing at the DHL Stadium for two weekends in a row. Still can’t believe I got a callback.
What do you complain about most often?
How people can mistreat one another.
What is your biggest fear?
To be bitten by a venomous spider.
Happiness is…
Being loved unconditionally, unexplainably and also being able to simply just be you.
On stage, I tend to…
Close my eyes as I go deeply into each song as I am reminded of each season I was in when I wrote the lyrics.
The best life lesson you have learned?
Nobody is me and that’s my power. I also need to make room for personalities.
What has been your favourite journey so far?
My favourite journey so far has been the one I’m on. I’m seeing how hard work does eventually pay off in the end and how tough seasons prepare us for what’s coming.
I believe that my journey is only starting and that the best is yet still to come.
Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?
I don’t do any as yet, but I do have a love for kids, so if I should get involved in any charity work, it’ll definitely be with kids.
Wishes and dreams?
To have my own building, recording, rehearsal studio and music school.