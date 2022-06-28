MusicExchange: Amy Jones shines the light of music

Amy Jones is having a stellar year. She has just performed at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town for the semifinals and finals of the URC competition and last week released her new single Waiting for me. On the weekend of 12 August, she will perform at the 2022 Shrewsbury Flower Show in the United Kingdom.

Image supplied: Amy Jones

The singer-songwriter, known for her songs Burn, Get A Little and I Think I’m In Love said Waiting for me is about her personal journey.“If you have a dream keep pushing at it and things will happen. The work is about overcoming people who keep saying you can’t do it. It’s a positive message. I wrote the song one Sunday morning on my acoustic guitar, it came to me very quicky.” she said.I caught up with Jones last week…I am a singer-songwriter.Music means the world. I’m at my happiest when I’m singing. Music makes my heart smile.My personal stories of hope and never giving up. I always love leaving a hopeful tone in all my songs. I believe songs should always encourage, inspire and motivate the one who is listening. There’s nothing better than a feel-good song.Live every day as if it is your last day on earth and nothing is impossible if you believe!Making an everlasting impact on others. It’s not about the money. People will always remember how you made them feel. Fame is about using your platform for the good, creating change or inspiring the next generation.When I can’t hold a note anymore and when I can’t hold a guitar in my hand anymore.Heavy metal musicEd Sheeran, Tori Kelly and RJ BenjaminI go to nature for inspiration.I do enjoy seeing people sing along with passion to songs that I’ve written. It makes my heart smile.Oh definitely You and MeOne funny moment on stage was when I was part of the South African Youth Choir and 24 of us were chosen to take part in the Skouspel. All the girls had a song with Kurt Darren and we wore long flowy purple dresses. We were set to come up the stairs whilst Kurt starts singing, I then nervously, being 16 at the time, went up the stairs and tripped over my dress as it was too long. Thankfully it was just a rehearsal, but I got up so fast, I don’t think anyone noticed.Ed Sheeran, Tori Kelly, Dua Lipa, Leona Lewis and Emily Sande.Dua LipaEd Sheeran as he is so humble and writes the most beautiful songs.My Bible.G&T or a glass of bubbles.With Ed Sheeran and Tori Kelly in Europe.My hair, my bubbly personality and my heart for people.A dietician or doctor.Pure, loving, positive, hopeful, passionateGreaseDon’t Ever Give Up by Joyce MeyersYou Are For Me by Kari JobeI love Lee Willcock, his kids, my dog (Olaf) and my family and friends.AmazingMeet Ed Sheeran and Tori Kelly.Winning an award for Best EDM track of the year. Singing for the president and then also recently singing at the DHL Stadium for two weekends in a row. Still can’t believe I got a callback.How people can mistreat one another.To be bitten by a venomous spider.Being loved unconditionally, unexplainably and also being able to simply just be you.Close my eyes as I go deeply into each song as I am reminded of each season I was in when I wrote the lyrics.Nobody is me and that’s my power. I also need to make room for personalities.My favourite journey so far has been the one I’m on. I’m seeing how hard work does eventually pay off in the end and how tough seasons prepare us for what’s coming.I believe that my journey is only starting and that the best is yet still to come.I don’t do any as yet, but I do have a love for kids, so if I should get involved in any charity work, it’ll definitely be with kids.To have my own building, recording, rehearsal studio and music school.