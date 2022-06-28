Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

East Coast RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Music Interview South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Search jobs

Africa


#MusicExchange: Amy Jones shines the light of music

28 Jun 2022
Martin MyersBy: Martin Myers
Amy Jones is having a stellar year. She has just performed at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town for the semifinals and finals of the URC competition and last week released her new single Waiting for me. On the weekend of 12 August, she will perform at the 2022 Shrewsbury Flower Show in the United Kingdom.
Image supplied: Amy Jones
Image supplied: Amy Jones

The singer-songwriter, known for her songs Burn, Get A Little and I Think I’m In Love said Waiting for me is about her personal journey.

“If you have a dream keep pushing at it and things will happen. The work is about overcoming people who keep saying you can’t do it. It’s a positive message. I wrote the song one Sunday morning on my acoustic guitar, it came to me very quicky.” she said.

I caught up with Jones last week…

Bizcommunity What is your job description?

I am a singer-songwriter.

Bizcommunity What does music mean to you?

Music means the world. I’m at my happiest when I’m singing. Music makes my heart smile.

Bizcommunity My music is about…

My personal stories of hope and never giving up. I always love leaving a hopeful tone in all my songs. I believe songs should always encourage, inspire and motivate the one who is listening. There’s nothing better than a feel-good song.

Bizcommunity What is your motto?

Live every day as if it is your last day on earth and nothing is impossible if you believe!

Bizcommunity Fame is about…

Making an everlasting impact on others. It’s not about the money. People will always remember how you made them feel. Fame is about using your platform for the good, creating change or inspiring the next generation.



Bizcommunity Retirement will happen when…

When I can’t hold a note anymore and when I can’t hold a guitar in my hand anymore.

Bizcommunity I don't do…

Heavy metal music

Bizcommunity I would love to co-write with…

Ed Sheeran, Tori Kelly and RJ Benjamin

Bizcommunity Where do you go for inspiration to create?

I go to nature for inspiration.

Bizcommunity What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

I do enjoy seeing people sing along with passion to songs that I’ve written. It makes my heart smile.

Bizcommunity The song you must do during every show?

Oh definitely You and Me

Bizcommunity Any funny moments on stage?

One funny moment on stage was when I was part of the South African Youth Choir and 24 of us were chosen to take part in the Skouspel. All the girls had a song with Kurt Darren and we wore long flowy purple dresses. We were set to come up the stairs whilst Kurt starts singing, I then nervously, being 16 at the time, went up the stairs and tripped over my dress as it was too long. Thankfully it was just a rehearsal, but I got up so fast, I don’t think anyone noticed.

Bizcommunity My heroes are…

Ed Sheeran, Tori Kelly, Dua Lipa, Leona Lewis and Emily Sande.

Bizcommunity My style icon is…

Dua Lipa

Bizcommunity Which living person do you admire most and why?

Ed Sheeran as he is so humble and writes the most beautiful songs.

Bizcommunity What is your most treasured possession?

My Bible.

Bizcommunity It's your round; what are you drinking?

G&T or a glass of bubbles.

Bizcommunity Dream gig to do?

With Ed Sheeran and Tori Kelly in Europe.

Bizcommunity What makes you stand out?

My hair, my bubbly personality and my heart for people.

Bizcommunity If you were not a musician, what would you do?

A dietician or doctor.

Bizcommunity Pick five words to describe yourself?

Pure, loving, positive, hopeful, passionate

Bizcommunity Greatest movie ever made?

Grease

Bizcommunity What book are you reading?

Don’t Ever Give Up by Joyce Meyers

Bizcommunity What song changed your life?

You Are For Me by Kari Jobe

Bizcommunity Who do you love?

I love Lee Willcock, his kids, my dog (Olaf) and my family and friends.

Bizcommunity What is your favourite word?

Amazing



Bizcommunity Top of your bucket list?

Meet Ed Sheeran and Tori Kelly.

Bizcommunity Your greatest achievement?

Winning an award for Best EDM track of the year. Singing for the president and then also recently singing at the DHL Stadium for two weekends in a row. Still can’t believe I got a callback.

Bizcommunity What do you complain about most often?

How people can mistreat one another.

Bizcommunity What is your biggest fear?

To be bitten by a venomous spider.

Bizcommunity Happiness is…

Being loved unconditionally, unexplainably and also being able to simply just be you.

Bizcommunity On stage, I tend to…

Close my eyes as I go deeply into each song as I am reminded of each season I was in when I wrote the lyrics.

Bizcommunity The best life lesson you have learned?

Nobody is me and that’s my power. I also need to make room for personalities.

Bizcommunity What has been your favourite journey so far?

My favourite journey so far has been the one I’m on. I’m seeing how hard work does eventually pay off in the end and how tough seasons prepare us for what’s coming.

I believe that my journey is only starting and that the best is yet still to come.

Bizcommunity Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

I don’t do any as yet, but I do have a love for kids, so if I should get involved in any charity work, it’ll definitely be with kids.

Bizcommunity Wishes and dreams?

To have my own building, recording, rehearsal studio and music school.

Social media


YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
NextOptions
Martin Myers
Martin Myers' articles

About Martin Myers

Co-owner at Triple M Entertainment, founder Music Exchange, manager Sipho Hotstix Mabuse
Read more: Leona Lewis, Kurt Darren, RJ Benjamin, Martin Myers, South African musicians, Ed Sheeran, #MusicExchange

Related

Image supplied: RJ Benjamin
Behind the music in Nestlé's new campaign22 Jun 2022
Image supplied: Carla Franco
#MusicExchange: Carla Franco's new chapter21 Jun 2022
Image supplied: Steve Umculo will embark on his biggest tour to date
Steve Umculo embarks on biggest tour to date15 Jun 2022
Image supplied: Timothy Moloi
#MusicExchange: Music as a love language with Timothy Moloi14 Jun 2022
The cover artwork of Eat, Drink & Remarry
#MusicExchange: Amersham's rendezvous with midlife crises7 Jun 2022
Image supplied: Reino Brink
#MusicExchange: The arrival of Reino Brink31 May 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz