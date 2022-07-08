Redhill Arts Festival returns in full force

The Redhill Festival is returning to Johannesburg this year, playing host to some of the biggest names in theatre, music and the arts.

This year’s annual event will see Redhill School’s extensive grounds utilised to the full, with a massive outdoor music festival, an extensive variety of theatre productions, a carefully curated art exhibition and a magical children’s entertainment area. The aim is to provide something for each and every family member to enjoy, together with an outdoor farmer’s market and indoor coffee shop to enjoy between productions.

According to Joseph Gerassi, executive head at Redhill School, this year’s arts festival has a far more important role to play than in previous years. “The Joburg community is only just beginning to emerge from two years of lockdown, restrictions, and chances to connect, not to mention scarcity of opportunities to enjoy and celebrate the arts.”

“The Redhill Arts Festival aims to deliver on both fronts. Families and friends can get together to make some much-needed memories, while also enjoying some of the finest dramatic productions and musical performances that South Africa has to offer,” Gerassi continues.

The Redhill Arts Festival was launched in 2017 and has continued to attract a variety of up-and-coming artists and performers, while also showcasing some of South Africa’s finest talent.

“2022 will be our biggest Redhill Arts Festival to date,” explains Gerassi. “Not only are we hoping to provide the wider Joburg community with an event unlike anything else that they have experienced in Gauteng, but any surplus funds raised will be used to broaden the scope of next year’s event, reach an even wider audience, and ensure that all artists are paid generously for the many months of work that go into each production.”

Redhill’s student-led media company, RedMedia, will also be integral to #Redfest2022’s coverage both before and during the event. Comprising RedRadio, the school’s 24/7 radio station and RMP, the school’s film studio, RedMedia students have already begun rolling out an extensive media campaign to amplify the Redhill Arts Festival to other schools.

“One of our key offerings at Redhill School is offering our students real-world experience,” explains Gerassi. “We strongly believe that not all learning takes place in the classroom, but that opportunities to discover, grow and develop their intrinsic skills and passions can prove invaluable once they have graduated from the school. RedMedia is just one of the many real-world experiences we offer students and continue to be blown away by the value and insight they bring to the hosting of a community-wide arts festival.”

The Festival will take place from 29-31 July. More information on the festival and bookings can be found here.