Redhill Arts Festival returns in full force

According to Joseph Gerassi, executive head at Redhill School, this year’s arts festival has a far more important role to play than in previous years. “The Joburg community is only just beginning to emerge from two years of lockdown, restrictions, and chances to connect, not to mention scarcity of opportunities to enjoy and celebrate the arts.”
The Redhill Arts Festival was launched in 2017 and has continued to attract a variety of up-and-coming artists and performers, while also showcasing some of South Africa’s finest talent.
“2022 will be our biggest Redhill Arts Festival to date,” explains Gerassi. “Not only are we hoping to provide the wider Joburg community with an event unlike anything else that they have experienced in Gauteng, but any surplus funds raised will be used to broaden the scope of next year’s event, reach an even wider audience, and ensure that all artists are paid generously for the many months of work that go into each production.”
Redhill’s student-led media company, RedMedia, will also be integral to #Redfest2022’s coverage both before and during the event. Comprising RedRadio, the school’s 24/7 radio station and RMP, the school’s film studio, RedMedia students have already begun rolling out an extensive media campaign to amplify the Redhill Arts Festival to other schools.
The Festival will take place from 29-31 July. More information on the festival and bookings can be found here.