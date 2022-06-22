Singita introduces two dedicated art galleries

Conservation and ecotourism brand Singita has announced the introduction of two dedicated galleries to celebrate Africa's growing status as a place of artistic renown.
Image supplied: Singita is introducing two dedicated art galleries
The first art gallery space was piloted at Singita Sabi Sand earlier this year with a second opening at Singita Kruger National Park coming in July.
The curated collection of pieces on show demonstrates contemporary African artwork and collectables, highlighting the creativity of the continent and includes works by renowned artists as well as rising talent.
“We want to celebrate Africa’s rich cultural heritage, its unique places and people, and the beautiful stories and experiences that have shaped who they are,” says Phumzile Mgiba, boutique manager at Singita.
Investment pieces by internationally collected and award-winning African artists – from sculpture to photography and installations – will be exhibited in the spaces.
“By creating a space dedicated to contemporary art from Africa, Singita is showcasing the creativity that is so prolific here. The works displayed at the new B&G space in Singita Sabi Sand embody this, and we will continue to build on its remarkable momentum across all our regions,” says Lindy Rousseau, chief strategist at Singita.
The newly imagined B&G concept includes a fundraising element designed to create awareness around key causes and projects across all four regions. The artists joining the initiative are passionate about preserving Africa’s wildlife and wilderness and their work will not only depict the continent’s natural beauty but also contribute to its conservation. A percentage of the sale proceeds will be channelled to the Singita Lowveld Trust to support small and medium local enterprises in South Africa.
The renowned artists involved will only serve to elevate the stature of African art – this will be demonstrated at the new gallery at Singita Kruger National Park, where a piece by the award-winning Athi-Patra Ruga will have pride of place. To further promote the appreciation of African art on the world stage, Singita will encourage guests to engage closely with the works – to learn about their context, as well as the artists. Activations such as artist residencies and auctions will also be introduced in time.
Further updates on the artists, auctions and curators will be available here
.