Art is closing the cultural gap between Africa and Abu Dhabi

Through cultural platforms, we are witnessing a pivotal moment where cultural encounters redefine our shared heritage. The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi is dedicated to celebrating the depth and diversity of human expression.

© Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi / Photo Sylvie Van Roey

Saadiyat Cultural District embodies Abu Dhabi’s belief in creativity's power to bridge cultures. Its museums and institutions are underpinned by the vision of the UAE’s founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a strong believer in heritage and art.

He established the first museum in Al Ain, documenting the UAE's rich history of cross-cultural interactions. Those who traveled to, traversed, and settled in the country have all contributed to its unique culture.

Increased appetite for African art

Abu Dhabi and the UAE have always been connected to African culture. At the recent Abu Dhabi Art Fair, there was a significant increase in participation from African galleries, indicative of a growing global appetite for African art.

This underscores Abu Dhabi's role as a vital center for promoting artistic expressions from across the world. We aim for Saadiyat Cultural District to create balance in the global artistic canon, fostering a better understanding of others' history, culture, and creativity.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is a living testament to this vision. As the first universal museum in the Arab world, it transcends borders. Its collections and exhibitions remind us that cultures have always been interconnected.

The narrative begins with The First Villages, charting the migration of early humans from East Africa across the Middle and Far East and Central America, forming the first global communities.

Despite regional differences, these villages shared a desire for cohesion through beliefs and rituals.

Stories of tradition, adaptation, and belief

This interconnectedness is amplified by Louvre Abu Dhabi's collection of African art. From the ancient Ancestor Figure of the Djennenke or Soninke culture in Mali, representing a mythic ancestor, to the Nimba Shoulder Mask of Guinea, embodying the protective goddess of the Baga people, these works tell stories of tradition, adaptation, and belief.

The Mukuyi Mask from Gabon, honouring the first woman of the Punu clans, and the Fang Reliquary Statue, guarding ancestral remains, demonstrate diverse ways African communities have honoured their ancestors and preserved their cultural heritage. Even the unique Kota Figure from Gabon signals the region's artistic innovation.

Louvre Abu Dhabi recently hosted the African Museums Today and Tomorrow symposium, bringing together museum leaders, cultural practitioners, and artists to examine the challenges and opportunities faced by African museums.

Participants explored how these institutions redefine narratives, foster creativity, and engage with local communities and global audiences.

Zayed National Museum will honour Sheikh Zayed's unwavering belief in cultural unity. One gallery, "To Our Ancestors," examines evidence of human activity in our region dating back 300,000 years and our long history of cross-cultural trade.

As a museum dedicated to modern and contemporary art, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is committed to inclusion and equity in its collections. This is brought to life through its rich collection representing artistic expressions from across the globe.

Artists from the African content are at the core of the museum narrative, their works ignite thought-provoking dialogue surrounding the complexities of identity and social change.

These include the likes of Igshaan Adams, whose woven sculptures and installations explore themes of identity and cultural hybridity rooted in his South African upbringing; Meleko Mokgosi, whose large-scale paintings investigate historiography, democracy, and liberation movements across Africa and the diaspora; Bertina Lopes, a Mozambican painter and sculptor whose work highlighted social criticism and nationalistic fervor; and Bruce Onobrakpeya, a leading figure in Nigerian art whose prints, bronzes, and installations draw on West African traditions as opposed to Western influence.

The institutions of Saadiyat Cultural District are forums for dialogue, where questions are raised, and conversations unfold.

Through exhibitions, public programs, and collaborations, we seek to engage audiences in meaningful ways, fostering a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of human creativity.

Artistic equity is also about access. We are committed to making art accessible to all through school programmes, community workshops, and digital initiatives, breaking down barriers and ensuring art's transformative power reaches every corner of society.

We envision a future where every artist, community, and narrative has a place in the global story. The work we do is a recognition of the dignity and worth of every culture and individual.

To the artists and storytellers who challenge norms, and to the communities who have kept their traditions alive — we see you, we honour you, and we will continue to amplify your voices.

Art is a universal language, but it is only truly universal when everyone has a voice in its creation, interpretation, and celebration.