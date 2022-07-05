2022 Absa L'Atelier Country Draw results revealed

Last week, Absa and the South African National Association for the Visual Arts (Sanava) hosted the 2022 Absa L'Atelier Country Draw.

This year saw a record-breaking number of registrations – 1,804 in total - with the top three artists vying for an opportunity to be displayed in the Absa Art Gallery in Johannesburg. As part of the honours, these top three participants will be referred to as the 2022 Absa L’Atelier Ambassadors.

“A massive congratulations and thank you to everyone who entered the 2022 Absa L’Atelier. As Absa, we are excited and proud to witness the quality of work presented by various artists, proving the talent that continues to exist within the continent. With this year’s theme ‘From start to L’Atelier’, our goal is to enable inclusive growth and global recognition of artists in Africa. We have seen some interesting pairings from the country draw, now the real work begins as our adjudicators start the judging process. Best of luck to all the artists,” says Dr Paul Bayliss, senior specialist art curator at Absa Group.

The 2022 Country Draw results are as follows:



Group A – Nigeria, Zambia, Botswana and Uganda

Group B – Tanzania, Namibia, Kenya and Ghana

Group C – South Africa, Seychelles, Mozambique and Mauritius

The adjudicators of the competition will select three Absa L’Atelier Ambassadors, who will each receive a laptop, data and exposure to intensive virtually hosted mentorship and masterclasses geared towards upskilling and enabling them to take their careers to the next level.

In addition to the masterclasses and mentoring, the winning artists will have a collaborative exhibition in the Absa Gallery which will open in November 2023. This will then travel to their respective countries in 2024. They will also have an option to take up a solo exhibition within a five-year period within the Absa Gallery.

The most deserving South African artist aged between 25 and 35 will be awarded to demonstrate integrity in the quality of their artwork. The award is made possible by Absa’s partnership with the Embassy of France in South Africa, the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS), and the Alliance Françoise network in South Africa.

Adjudication for the 36th Absa L'Atelier is taking place now from 13 June to 15 July 2022, led by top arts and culture professionals from different parts of the world, namely Shonisani Netshia, Shenaz Mahomed, Sharlene Khan and Diane Victor from South Africa and more from around the globe.