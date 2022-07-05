Industries

#MusicExchange: You don't choose music, music chooses you

5 Jul 2022
Martin MyersBy: Martin Myers
In new arrival Nicole Bacher's case, the music bug bit after getting married, raising children and running a thriving psychology practice.
Image supplied: Nicole Bacher
16 years later, Nicole closed her business to focus on and finish her studies. With that, gaps appeared in her usually jam-packed diary to feed her creative curiosity.

She filled it all, spending time with the celebrated, multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, vocal coach and Change the World hit-maker, RJ Benjamin.

After a chance meeting on a campaign for post-natal depression, Nicole asked him to explore songwriting with her.

Nicole couldn’t play an instrument without prior knowledge of music theory, but it had always been on her bucket list, so the two conspired to make a hit together.

Under Benjamin’s carefully crafted mentorship, within two weeks, a song began to take shape, which would later release as the chart-contender, You Hold My Soul - a classic ballad exploring themes of gratitude and dedication towards her husband for their journey together.

I spoke to Nicole last week…

Bizcommunity What is your job description?

Bewildered psychologist who, in my 40s, has discovered how exhilarating and life-changing song-writing and recording are.

Bizcommunity What does music mean to you?

Music has accompanied me through almost every experience in my life, often mirroring what I was feeling or helping me escape. Music has now become a vehicle of expression and that blows my mind a little.

Bizcommunity My music is about…

Key experiences in my life.

Bizcommunity What is your motto?

Be brave

Bizcommunity Fame is about…

The last thing that interests me. I’m much more interested in cultivating real relationships and doing the things I love.

Bizcommunity Retirement will happen when…

I am hoping to be busy with work and interesting pursuits for as long as I have the health to do so.

Bizcommunity I don't do…

Petty

Bizcommunity I would love to co-write with…

James Bay. He’s so talented and I love his style of music and how authentic his songs are.

Bizcommunity Where do you go for inspiration to create?

This is a challenging question. I’m really only at the start of my journey but so far it feels as if my songs have kind of spilt out of me, needing to be expressed.

Bizcommunity What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

I’ve loved the process of learning how to write songs. I’ve also loved refining my vocal technique and discovering I could push some boundaries that had seemed impossible before.

Bizcommunity The song you must do during every show?

I can’t see myself ever doing live performances.

Bizcommunity My heroes are…

Mothers…especially those who persist in loving and prioritising their children in difficult circumstances.

Bizcommunity My style icon is…

No one has ever accused me of having style icons :)

Bizcommunity Which living person do you admire most and why?

Hard to narrow it down to one person but I admire people who aren’t afraid to have hard, honest conversations.

Bizcommunity What is your most treasured possession?

My engagement ring

Bizcommunity It's your round; what are you drinking?

I’m not much of a drinker, but if I’m letting loose, a bit it’s definitely tequila.

Bizcommunity Dream gig to do?

TV special at the Grammy’s

Bizcommunity What makes you stand out?

The fact that I only discovered I could write songs in my 40s.

Bizcommunity If you were not a musician, what would you do?

I’ve been a psychologist for 16 years, so right now I’m just getting comfortable with the idea of being a musician.

Bizcommunity Pick five words to describe yourself?

Authentic, driven, intuitive, loyal, fun

Bizcommunity What are you streaming?

Apple Music has an easy-listening playlist that I’m addicted to.

Bizcommunity Greatest movie ever made?

Shawshank Redemption

Bizcommunity What book are you reading?

I’m currently finishing my studies so my reading is either psychological journal articles or to give my mind a rest – silly romances. (Probably shouldn’t admit that!)

Bizcommunity What song changed your life?

Eva Cassidy, Fields of Gold

Bizcommunity Who do you love?

My husband and my kids

Bizcommunity What is your favourite word?

My daughter likes to make up words…. My current favourite is ‘confuzzled’. (Much more interesting than ‘confused’)

Bizcommunity Top of your bucket list?

Taking a road trip through Ireland with my husband.

Bizcommunity Your greatest achievement?

My successful marriage of 15 years.

Bizcommunity What do you complain about most often?

The excessive use of screens in my house.

Bizcommunity What is your biggest fear?

Losing my sanity in my old age

Bizcommunity Happiness is…

A night out at the cinemas with an enormous box of popcorn and whispers chocolates.

Bizcommunity The best life lesson you have learned?

Not to be frightened to take risks and try new things

Bizcommunity What has been your favourite journey so far?

Learning to write and record my music - hands down.

Bizcommunity Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

I have worked with moms and babies in community clinics and hospitals. I’m not currently doing charity work.

Bizcommunity Wishes and dreams?

I would love to continue writing, recording and exploring this musical part of myself

Martin Myers
Martin Myers' articles

About Martin Myers

Co-owner at Triple M Entertainment, founder Music Exchange, manager Sipho Hotstix Mabuse
RJ Benjamin, Martin Myers, South African musicians, #MusicExchange



