Imagine Dragons is coming to South Africa!

Multi-platinum Grammy award-winning rock band Imagine Dragons has announced the South African leg of their massive Mercury World Tour.
Image supplied: Imagine Dragons will be coming to South Africa
Produced by Live Nation, the tour celebrates the release of their latest album, Mercury – Act 1 kicking off in Cape Town at DHL Stadium on 1 February 2023 and heading to the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 4 February. This tour marks the band’s biggest show of their career to date.
On the heels of Enemy, which has topped the Alternative Radio chart for the past seven weeks and is rapidly ascending at Top 40 radio (#10) and Hot AC (#9), Imagine Dragons unveiled their new single, Bones the first new music from their forthcoming release Mercury – Act 2.
A spirited examination of life and death, the song explodes with an infectious chorus that celebrates the intangible spark that ignites our beings.
Ticket sales open on 8 July at 9am and will be available here. The Discovery Bank pre-sale begins at 9am on 6 July 2022.